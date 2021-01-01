Menu

Javier CHARLES HAZARD

Genève

En résumé

Actually I am studying my EASA ATPL(A) bei Air-Espace in Lausanne Flight Academy Switzerland.

I am a holder of an ICAO (Foreign) Private Pilot Licence Airplane - PPL(A), Commercial Pilot Licence CPL(A) with an Instrument Ratings (IR), and a proficiency in English ICAO at level 5. Log Book a total of: 157:41 flight hours - Aviation Medical Certificate Class 1 / 2 / LAPL licencing authority: Switzerland FOCA Bern/BAZL.

Mes compétences :
Autonomie
Ponctuelle
Vif
Esprit d'équipe
Précis
Organisation professionnelle

Entreprises

  • Easyjet - Cabin Crew / Flight Crew

    Genève 2018 - maintenant Cabin / Flight Crew

  • Aéroport de Genève - Station Allrounder Airport

    Meyrin 2016 - 2018 In Charge of Swiss Star Alliance check-in Pax flow

  • IKEA - Commercial Sales and Customer Service

    Genève 2016 - 2016

  • IKEA - Customer Service and Sales

    Genève 2013 - 2014

Formations

  • Frozen ATPL (A) Bei Air-Espace - Flight Academy (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2019 - maintenant Airline Transport Pilot Licence

    Actually studying my EASA ATPL (A)

    frozen ATPL (A) - Airline Transport Pilot Licence

  • Private Pilot Licence PPL (A) - Commercial Pilot Licence CPL (A) - With Instument Rating IR (A) (Santiago)

    Santiago 2014 - 2016 Commercial pilot licence with instrument rating

    During 2 years I Studied in a privat flight academy and obtained my Privat pilot licence (PPL) and Commercial Pilot licence (CPL) with instruments Rating (IR) with a total of 200 flights hours a pilot in command.

  • Diplôme - ECG Jean-Piaget (Genève)

    Genève 2010 - 2013 Graduate ECG Jean-Piaget

