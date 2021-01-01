Javier CHARLES HAZARD

Actually I am studying my EASA ATPL(A) bei Air-Espace in Lausanne Flight Academy Switzerland.



I am a holder of an ICAO (Foreign) Private Pilot Licence Airplane - PPL(A), Commercial Pilot Licence CPL(A) with an Instrument Ratings (IR), and a proficiency in English ICAO at level 5. Log Book a total of: 157:41 flight hours - Aviation Medical Certificate Class 1 / 2 / LAPL licencing authority: Switzerland FOCA Bern/BAZL.



Mes compétences :

Autonomie

Ponctuelle

Vif

Esprit d'équipe

Précis

Organisation professionnelle