Autre | Paris (75000)2020 - maintenantᴡᴡᴡ.jean-charles-clausse.okcs.ru
Proudfoot Consulting MCG
- Project Manager
2007 - 2012• Process Consultant
Reduction of engineering costs and cycle time
Re-engineering of processes - formalize new processes to manage projects according to their nature
Identify best practices concerning offers in order to be more efficient
o Mission for Total in Gabon (nov 2007 - mar 2009):
Installation of common structured management process and tools on the production 8 sites onshore and offshore.
Development of dashboard integrated with production data management system.
Improvement of planning processes
Installation of various solutions using VBA scripts and ADODB solutions
o Mission for Total in Cameroun (mar 2009 - ):
Installation of common structured management process and tools on the production sites onshore and offshore.
JATO Dynamics
- Product Marketing Co-ordinator
2006 - 2007Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Specialist
Administration of the product development
Management of 3 International Tenders from major car manufacturers,
Definition of pricing structures and negotiation with partners.
Collaboration in the definition of partnership contracts.
Organisation of product launch in 5 European Countries
Collaboration with the communication manager on organising launch events, PR releases and exhibition presence.
Car-Leasing Market
Development and Implementation of a new pricing structure to insure business expansion in this area.
Definition of a new product dedicated to the Leasing industry.
Follow-up of general data and services improvements to meet specific needs of the leasing industry.
Organisation of the migration of customers to the latest version of our specifications.
ING Car Lease
- Chef de Produit
2003 - 2006Responsable des activités Marketing et Pricing.
- Développement nouveaux produits.
- Développement des outils de communication et de prospection et des documents clients.
- Gestion de la Relation Presse et des campagnes de Marketing Direct.
- Administration de l'outil de cotation.
Dans cette mission, je supervise un assistant chef de produit, sur la mise à jour de la base de données.
- Préparation et analyse des études de benchmark et veille concurrentielle.
- Collaboration aux Appels d’Offre et suivi des accords Grands Comptes avec les Constructeurs..
- Administration du site Internet et mise en place du «Journal» externe.
- Gestion de la base Clients et participation au développement de l'outil de CRM.
General Motors France
- Chef de Produit
Argenteuil2001 - 2003Re-lancement de EGO (Extension de Garantie Opel).
Gestion complète du programme, des aspects marketing (PLV, supports de vente), du suivi budgétaire, de la sinistralité des garanties, des évolutions du produit.
Chef de projet sur la création du Contrat Intégral OPEL.
Analyse du marché, définition du produit, mise en place des simulateurs de prix, recherche des prestataires. Rédaction du cahier des charges et mise en place de l appel d offre avec GM Europe.
Création des outils de PLV et de communication des Programmes Masterfit et Réception Personnalisée.
Gestion de "Opel Assistance" avec le prestataire.
Etude de la faisabilité des Programmes de « Service », développés par General Motors Europe