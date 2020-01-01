Retail
Jean-Christophe GAILLARD
Ajouter
Jean-Christophe GAILLARD
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Www.jean-christophe-gaillard.18sexy.xyz
Entreprises
AXIANS Eretel
- Chef de Projet - Ingénieur Telecom et Réseau
maintenant
AXIANS
Montesson
maintenant
Formations
Lycée La Mache
Lyon
2003 - 2004
Centre de Formation - Chef de Projet Télécom et Réseaux
IUT Jean Monnet (Saint Etienne)
Saint Etienne
2001 - 2003
Génie Electrique et Informatique Industrielle
Réseau
Alain GAILLARD
Bruno CHENEVIER
Bruno DURAND
Christopher RICHEN
Cyril RAMBEAU
Frederik CESAR
Laurent RAGOT
Nathalie DUPAS
Patrice PATISSIER
Sandy CASSIN