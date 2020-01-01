Menu

Jean-Christophe GODET

ROME

En résumé

Http://tece.linodyq.ru

Entreprises

  • AgustaWestland - Material Planning & Control and Logistics manager

    2009 - maintenant The Venice facility is dedicated to the final assembly of the NH90 helicopter. This program is the result of a European industrial consortium involving AgustaWestland, Eurocopter France, Eurocopter Germany and Fokker with 6 assembly lines in the world.
    - Production planning and control (production plans, daily planning, assembly progress monitoring, etc.);
    - Release of purchase order requirements, including high value systems (engines, radars, sonar systems, etc.);
    - Expediting and procurement of parts both from partner companies and external suppliers;
    - Delivery of materials to partner companies according to a common assembly schedule;
    - Stocks and warehouses management;
    - Market place management and line feeding.

    Achieved:
    • Development of the production and planning function with a daily plan of the jobs to be performed;
    • Reduction of the number of missing parts by 80%;
    • Reduction of the working capital by 25%;
    • Introduction of a new logistic service provider and of a new service provider for standard parts;
    • Introduction SAP Warehouse Management.

  • AgustaWestland - Industrialization and Line Transfer Program Manager

    2008 - 2010 Management of the NH90 line transfer to its new location in Venice:
    - Definition of the production logics and of the capacity of the new facility;
    - Definition of the layout (FAL, Flight Line, warehouses, offices, etc.);
    - Definition of the needs in resources both direct and indirect;
    - Selection and coordination of the training for the new employees;
    - Preparation of the investment projects (infrastructures, tooling, ICT, etc.);
    - Planning and operative management of the transfer.

    Achieved: production line transfer and opening of the new plant on time.

  • AgustaWestland - Deputy NH90 Operations Manager

    2007 - 2008 - Implementation and steering of daily stand-up meeting to check the assembly progress;
    - Definition of production plans, workloads and definition of KPIs to monitor the progress;
    - Optimisation of the assembly sequence and balancing of the assembly stages’ standard times;
    - Optimisation of the work organization: from dock stations to flowing teams and to flow line in Venice;
    - Selection of 50 new operators to introduce a double shift.

    Achieved: introduction of KPIs and of an escalation process, reduction of the assembly throughput time by 30%.

  • Finmeccanica - Master in International Business Engineering (Corporate MBA)

    Antony Cedex 2006 - 2007 29 students from 16 countries, Rome (Italy)

    The Master's Programme aims to develop students into world class professionals working in an International Business Engineering environment, forging a link between Academic Institutions and Industry with the involvement of prestigious Partner Universities: London Business School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Politecnico di Milano, SDA Bocconi, Columbia University, Imperial College London, University of California-Berkeley.

  • Robert Bosch Electronique - Industrialization Project Leader

    2006 - 2006 Industrialisation project leader: industrialisation of new products from design phase to serial production.
    - Definition, analysis and budgets management;
    - Definition of the means of manufacturing, new lines implementation and pre-serials follow-up;
    - Project management in international context (Hungary, Germany, France).

    Achieved: 3 families of products, 6 projects delivered on time.

  • Visteon - Logistics Project Leader

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2005 - 2005

Formations

Réseau