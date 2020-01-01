Jean-Christophe GODET

-
AgustaWestland
- Material Planning & Control and Logistics manager
2009 - maintenant
The Venice facility is dedicated to the final assembly of the NH90 helicopter. This program is the result of a European industrial consortium involving AgustaWestland, Eurocopter France, Eurocopter Germany and Fokker with 6 assembly lines in the world.
- Production planning and control (production plans, daily planning, assembly progress monitoring, etc.);
- Release of purchase order requirements, including high value systems (engines, radars, sonar systems, etc.);
- Expediting and procurement of parts both from partner companies and external suppliers;
- Delivery of materials to partner companies according to a common assembly schedule;
- Stocks and warehouses management;
- Market place management and line feeding.
Achieved:
• Development of the production and planning function with a daily plan of the jobs to be performed;
• Reduction of the number of missing parts by 80%;
• Reduction of the working capital by 25%;
• Introduction of a new logistic service provider and of a new service provider for standard parts;
• Introduction SAP Warehouse Management.
AgustaWestland
- Industrialization and Line Transfer Program Manager
2008 - 2010
Management of the NH90 line transfer to its new location in Venice:
- Definition of the production logics and of the capacity of the new facility;
- Definition of the layout (FAL, Flight Line, warehouses, offices, etc.);
- Definition of the needs in resources both direct and indirect;
- Selection and coordination of the training for the new employees;
- Preparation of the investment projects (infrastructures, tooling, ICT, etc.);
- Planning and operative management of the transfer.
Achieved: production line transfer and opening of the new plant on time.
AgustaWestland
- Deputy NH90 Operations Manager
2007 - 2008
- Implementation and steering of daily stand-up meeting to check the assembly progress;
- Definition of production plans, workloads and definition of KPIs to monitor the progress;
- Optimisation of the assembly sequence and balancing of the assembly stages’ standard times;
- Optimisation of the work organization: from dock stations to flowing teams and to flow line in Venice;
- Selection of 50 new operators to introduce a double shift.
Achieved: introduction of KPIs and of an escalation process, reduction of the assembly throughput time by 30%.
Finmeccanica
- Master in International Business Engineering (Corporate MBA)
Antony Cedex
2006 - 2007
29 students from 16 countries, Rome (Italy)
The Master's Programme aims to develop students into world class professionals working in an International Business Engineering environment, forging a link between Academic Institutions and Industry with the involvement of prestigious Partner Universities: London Business School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Politecnico di Milano, SDA Bocconi, Columbia University, Imperial College London, University of California-Berkeley.
Robert Bosch Electronique
- Industrialization Project Leader
2006 - 2006
Industrialisation project leader: industrialisation of new products from design phase to serial production.
- Definition, analysis and budgets management;
- Definition of the means of manufacturing, new lines implementation and pre-serials follow-up;
- Project management in international context (Hungary, Germany, France).
Achieved: 3 families of products, 6 projects delivered on time.
Visteon
- Logistics Project Leader
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2005 - 2005