Jean-Christophe LAOT

Mon but est d’obtenir un bon niveau de chinois mandarin d’ici quelques années pour opérer dans une compagnie import-export ou dans un bureau sino-français . Jusqu’à présent, je vis en Chine depuis 5 ans, enseignant le français et j’ai auparavant cumulé 5 années d’expérience de gestion de relation clientèle dans la banque-assurance, et l’industrie touristique.



Mes compétences :

Customer Relations

French for foreigners

Français Langue Etrangère