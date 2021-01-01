Jean-Christophe LAOT

-
Groupe Solution Energie
- Téléprospecteur
Quimper (29000)
2018 - 2020
Prospection par téléphone auprès d'une clientèle de particuliers afin de générer des rendez-vous pour les commerciaux Prise de contact, proposition de produits et de rendez-vous afin de présenter des solutions en énergies renouvelables qui permettront de rendre les maisons indépendantes en énergie.
www.groupesolutionenergie.com
www.svhenergie.fr
www.gseintegration.com
-
Urssaf
- Conseiller plate-forme de services multimédia
Quimper (29000)
2017 - 2018
Rattaché au Responsable du Pôle service aux particuliers employeurs, contribution à l'amélioration de la qualité du service rendu aux employeurs et leurs salariés par la prise en charge des appels téléphoniques de la plate-forme CESU PAJE et de la promotion de l'offre de service dématérialisée du CESU et de la PAJE Emploi. Avec l'appui des référents:
-prise en charge de la réponse aux appels téléphoniques des différents interlocuteurs de l'organisme en apportant une réponse fiable en un minimum de temps et assureur de la traçabilité des contacts
-prise en charge du traitement post-appel par fiches de liaison vers les centres nationaux
Fiabilisation des données relatives au cotisant, notamment en recherchant avec lui toute information complémentaire pour permettre la mise à jour de sa situation.
-
Qijin Fayu Allons-Y - Languages training center - Guilin (Guangxi-Chine)
- French coach
Guilin
2013 - 2016
I trained the chinese college students and prepared them to answer the questions of their future visa interview at the Campus France in Guangzhou (Guangdong province- China)
I organized some coaching sessions of french conversations from A2 to B2 level to a small group of adult learners.
-
Guilin University of Electronic Technology - College of International exchange (Guangxi-China)
- French lecturer
2008 - 2017
french teacher (french conversation, written expression, french listening, french civilization) for propedeutic and sophomore students, staying one year and a half in China to study their major (Telecommunications networks and Industrial computer sciences) and following afterwards their studies in a French language center and in a university institute of technology for three years and a half.
Within the international department, our pedagogic team aims for our students a language level B1 (European standard )based on the french language certificate DELF, TCF or TEF.
Teachers also are responsible of taking part in these activities:
- Free discussions with students online
- French songs contest for freshmen students in Guangzhou
- French festival in the second semester organized with workmates (dramas "Notre Dame de Paris",songs, poems, photos exhibition, outdoor games..)
- Preparation for French evaluation and tests of french knowledge (DELF-DALF,TEF, TCF)
- Contacts with French Alliance from Guangzhou and annual follow-ups in Guilin with teachers from the french university institutes of technology.
French methods:
- Intro
- Vocabulaire de francais en contexte
- Civilisation progressive du francais 法国文化渐进
- Regards sur la France 法国概况
- Nouvelle grammaire du francais 全新法语语法
- Les fautes les plus communes de la grammaire francaise 法语常见语法错误解析
- Cours de francais accelere I 简明法语教程
- 法语 E-TEF 指导与测试
- 法语 E-TEF 模拟测试
- TCF 800 exercices Grammaire et lexique 快速类破TCF语法800提
-800 exercices de vocabulaire du francais 法语词汇练习800
-Visual dictionary 法英汉图解词典
-Tandem勤快法语
- Internet resources
-
Guilin Institute of Tourism (Guangxi-China)
- French lecturer
2006 - 2008
October 2006 - July 2008 (1 year 10 months)
French teacher (audio-visual, conversation) to freshmen, sophomores and senior students for students whose major is tour guide
-
Hertz
- Sales reservation agent-French market and european team
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2003 - 2006
February 2003 - September 2006 (3 years 8 months)
French and English inbound calls (up to 120 a day) for tourism cars rental reservations all around the world- Targets to respect according to team ,incentive and individual objectives performance- Sales of Horizon loyalty cards for individual customers -Calls to competitor companies- Internet inbound calls .
-
Mma Assurances Groupe Covea
- Car accident administrator
LE MANS CEDEX 9
2002 - 2002
February 2002 - December 2002 (11 months)
Management of the car accident claims over the phone, reception of the accident reports drawn up by the parties involved and determination of the responsability rate according measures, contact car garages, invoicing, relation with the assistance and car rental companies (Hertz, Avis)
-
Aramis Communication Marketing SAS- (Nantes-France)
- Telesales agent for the daily local newspaper 'Le Telegramme'
2002 - 2002
January 2002 - February 2002 (2 months)
Telepollster and telesales agent of a regional daily newspaper: using of the software Hermos Pro for predictive phoning numbering- Achievements: 9 daily sales (objectives 5 daily sales)
Following-up by a team leader once a week- Working schedules: 11am-2pm 530pm-8pm- 140 daily prospects to call
-
Bessé
- Teleoperator
Nantes
2001 - 2001
November 2001 - December 2001 (2 months)
Handling inbound calls and informing the insured persons about their health dossiers
-
Marine Nationale
- Leading seaman- catering and laundry department
Paris
1999 - 2000
November 1999 - August 2000 (10 months)
In the French Navy as military conscript, i made 52 days patrol under the sea on board of a torpedo tub launcher submarine "L'Indomptable"
Honor: decoration of merit
-
E.leclerc
- Stock controller -Night shift
Ivry-sur-Seine
1997 - 1997
August 1997 - August 1997 (1 month)
Setting up of school furnitures for the marketing operation "Beginning of the school year"
Filling up of the lacking references and research in the warehouse, following-up of the stocks
-
Orange
- Telesales agent
Paris
1997 - 1997
July 1997 - July 1997 (1 month)
Establishing the Customer data and segmentation
"Operation Local package deal": selling packaging offers over the phone (5pm-8pm)
-
Crédit Agricole En Bretagne
- Hotline agent, Accounting operator, marketing assistant, Telesales agent, bank clerk
Bretagne
1997 - 2001
July 1997 - October 2001 (3 years 4 months)
- Accounting data entry for balance and results accounts for farmers and professional market, accounting intermediate balances for auditors
(2 months)
- Handling and procedures of banking operations, sales and marketing call backs (objective of 3 weekly achieved sales), follow-up of contracts and procedure mails,management of market orders under 30 000 francs, promotion of externalisation)
(6 months)
- Lauching of the electronic purse credit card "Moneo" to individuals. Achievements: 30 cards sold per day. Work team with 10 contributors and follow-up by a sales tutor.
(1 month)
- Follow-up and dispatching of guarantees for mortgages and housing insurance contracts
(4 months)
- Temporary employee in a bank agency: daily operations and package offers for young customers
(2 months)
Academic internships :
CREDIT-AGRICOLE bank at Quimper (France)
- Marketing mission in a real-estate promotion agency at the bank : statistic inventory of real- estate markets in collective and individual housings. 10 years prospective in collaboration with the Equipment Departmental Direction and the housing Observatory- Creation of update charts and graphics-model as list of arguments for real-estate promoters and 5 years prospective.
(2 months internship- April-May 1998)
- Telemarketing mission as commercial assistant contacting young prospects over the phone, arranging the direct mail advertising and the planning (appointments for customers)
(1 month internship-May 1997)
-
Fiat
- Prospecting- Commercial agent
Trappes
1996 - 1997
Supporting project : teamwork with 4 students (7 months internship- October 1996 - May 1997 2 hours a week)
Accompaniment with two representatives on the road
prospection to professionals: discovery of needs for commercial vehicules, Direct mail advertising, Managing customer data, prospecting report every month
-
Snow Sun Tourism and Leisure-Holidays mountain Campsite,St-Michel-de-Chaillol (Hautes-Alpes-France)
- Camp counselor
1995 - 1995
Mid July 1995 - August 1995 (3 weeks)
Camp counselor : Supervision of 8 to 10 years old underprivileged children, organizing activities with others campsite monitors.