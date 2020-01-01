Retail
Jean-Christophe MENAGER
Jean-Christophe MENAGER
CORMEILLES EN PARISIS
En résumé
Http://isee.okhu.xyz
Entreprises
Ingenico Group
- Commercial
2017 - maintenant
Responsable du déploiement commercial MoneyGram
Poeschl Tobacco France
- Responsable de secteur
2012 - 2016
EMIRATIS
- Responsable Commercial
2010 - 2011
Conseil en investissement immobilier à Dubaï
MTD Finance
- Consultant
Paris
2005 - 2009
Conseil en gestion de patrimoine des particuliers, défiscalisation...
Formations
Réseau
Ahmed OULD SAID
Antoine PUERTAS-SOLIS
Arthur DUONG
Atlan PATRICK
Pascal DOROTHEE
Raphael VARENNE
Sandrine DELEGER
Sébastien RICHEUX
Stan AUBERT
Vincent THIBOUT