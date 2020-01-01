Retail
Jean DEVAUX
Jean DEVAUX
Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CrowdSec
- Responsable Marketing International
Bordeaux
2020 - maintenant
Crossknowledge
- Responsable Marketing France
Paris
2018 - 2020
Xerox
- Responsable des Analyses Marketing
Paris
2017 - 2018
Xerox
- Chef de projet marketing
Londres
2016 - 2017
Xerox
- Analyste en intelligence de marché
Londres
2014 - 2016
Xerox
- Chargé de Marketing et Communication
Londres
2013 - 2014
Orange
- Chargé de Relations Publiques
Paris
2012 - 2012
Stage de Master 2
Formations
IAE Paris - Sorbonne Graduate Business School
Paris
2017 - 2019
Executive Master - Marketing et Business
Mention Bien
European Communication School (ECS)
Toulouse
2010 - 2012
Master 2 - Stratégies de Communication
Institut Catholique De Toulouse (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2007 - 2010
Licence - Langues Etrangères Appliquées
