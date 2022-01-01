Jean-François JACQ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Aussonne
With a scientific, technical and artistic background, I find myself naturally drawn towards a universe of forms.
For the last 15 years, this has led me to the computer generated image as a way to realistically represent the scenarios of my imagination.
I began my professional activity in the fields of architecture and design, and then moved on to the gaming world, creating 3D video games for Roland Garros. Being based in Toulouse, I turned this experience towards the world of aeronautics and aviation design, in which I’ve now achieved a vast level of experience. I’ve continued my work as an artist in the mediums of painting, drawing and photography, and at the same time, am part of the graduate-level faculty at the University of Toulouse, giving courses in computer graphics.
It is essential that I maintain these dual sides of my activity--artistic and technical--as the two are symbiotic and synergistic, 3D illustration and simulation being not merely a technical exercise, but informed by the designer's fantasy and interpretation. It is also important that the designer be able to find a visual language which echoes universally, and in an essential way.
Mes compétences :
3D Animation
3D Rendering
Animation
Design
Infographie
Modeling
Modélisation
Motion
Motion Design
Réalité augmentée
Réalité virtuelle
Rendering
Unity
Unity 3D
Pas de formation renseignée