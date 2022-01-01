Jean-François MALLEVILLE

-
Rio Tinto Alcan
- Human Resources Director - Group Functions
Montréal
2016 - maintenant
GM HR for Group Functions, representing 2.500 employees in 12 countries, and working in Commercial, Finance, HR, HSE, Purchasing, Communication and Legal. In charge to ensure the progressive centralisation and streamlining of the Functions. Deploy new organisation able to provide global & local support to assets. Supporte the creation of commercial hub in Singapore. Focus on talent development and I&D consistently with Group growth.
Rio Tinto Alcan
- Human Resources Director - EMEA
Montréal
2014 - 2016
GM HR for Aluminium division in EMEA covering 10 industrial and R&D sites, 4.000 employees, 1.5 bn€ sales. Lead the portfolio evolution in the region: integration of new asset, divestment (Cameroun, France, Switzerland, UK), partnering in JV (Oman, Nederland), downsizing and site closure (France). Support HR transformation in the region. Lead complex headcount reductions in France with direct management of Industrial Relations.
Schneider Electric
- Human Resources Director - Business Unit
Rueil Malmaison
2010 - 2013
VP HR for Schneider Electric Equipment Operations, for 11.000 employees globally in 32 countries, 55 plants, 2.3 bn€ Sales. Harmonized group HR processes with "One Company" approach, support acquisition and integration for Areva T&D acquisitions. Active support for portfolio optimisation globally with strong implication in India, China and Indonesia ramp up. Reviewed global HR processes for more consistency (Reward, Talent management, IT, performance management Systems and Talent Review.
Areva
- Human Resources Director- Product Line
Paris La Defense
2008 - 2010
HRD for Areva T&D Product Line Transformers, 2.300 employees in 7 industrial sites, 480 M€ sales. Supported the integration for acquisition in Brazil and China, Greenfield in India and in Indonesia and downsizing in France. Prepared the acquisition of the Division by Schneider Electric.
Areva
- HR Development Manager France&Belgium
Paris La Defense
2006 - 2008
Hager Group
- Human Resources Director - Business Area
Obernai
2006 - 2006
Hager Group
- People Development Manager France
Obernai
2004 - 2005
Hager Group
- Human Resources Director
Obernai
2000 - 2003
Bouygues Construction
- Human Resources Manager
GUYANCOURT
1996 - 2000