Jean-François MALLEVILLE

Montréal

Entreprises

  • Rio Tinto Alcan - Human Resources Director - Group Functions

    Montréal 2016 - maintenant GM HR for Group Functions, representing 2.500 employees in 12 countries, and working in Commercial, Finance, HR, HSE, Purchasing, Communication and Legal. In charge to ensure the progressive centralisation and streamlining of the Functions. Deploy new organisation able to provide global & local support to assets. Supporte the creation of commercial hub in Singapore. Focus on talent development and I&D consistently with Group growth.

  • Rio Tinto Alcan - Human Resources Director - EMEA

    Montréal 2014 - 2016 GM HR for Aluminium division in EMEA covering 10 industrial and R&D sites, 4.000 employees, 1.5 bn€ sales. Lead the portfolio evolution in the region: integration of new asset, divestment (Cameroun, France, Switzerland, UK), partnering in JV (Oman, Nederland), downsizing and site closure (France). Support HR transformation in the region. Lead complex headcount reductions in France with direct management of Industrial Relations.

  • Schneider Electric - Human Resources Director - Business Unit

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2013 VP HR for Schneider Electric Equipment Operations, for 11.000 employees globally in 32 countries, 55 plants, 2.3 bn€ Sales. Harmonized group HR processes with "One Company" approach, support acquisition and integration for Areva T&D acquisitions. Active support for portfolio optimisation globally with strong implication in India, China and Indonesia ramp up. Reviewed global HR processes for more consistency (Reward, Talent management, IT, performance management Systems and Talent Review.

  • Areva - Human Resources Director- Product Line

    Paris La Defense 2008 - 2010 HRD for Areva T&D Product Line Transformers, 2.300 employees in 7 industrial sites, 480 M€ sales. Supported the integration for acquisition in Brazil and China, Greenfield in India and in Indonesia and downsizing in France. Prepared the acquisition of the Division by Schneider Electric.

  • Areva - HR Development Manager France&Belgium

    Paris La Defense 2006 - 2008

  • Hager Group - Human Resources Director - Business Area

    Obernai 2006 - 2006

  • Hager Group - People Development Manager France

    Obernai 2004 - 2005

  • Hager Group - Human Resources Director

    Obernai 2000 - 2003

  • Bouygues Construction - Human Resources Manager

    GUYANCOURT 1996 - 2000

Formations

