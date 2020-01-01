Menu

Jean - Jorès ELONG

DOUALA

En résumé

Entreprises

  • EMPLOI SERVICE S.A. - Branch manager

    2005 - 2015 In charge of Business Development, Customer services delivery and the overall Branch Management
    - Lead a Team of 11 collaborators

    As the trusted expert within the Branch Leadership Team, the BM impacts positively on the business performance by:
    - improving the sales performance and developing business through innovative marketing research approaches to bring in new customers.
    - attracting, retaining and motivating the right people with right capabilities in order to deliver excellent services to clients and achieve targets.
    - Optimizing the operating costs in order to re-invest the costs savings on the business growth.
    - Leading all operations to convey satisfactory solutions to customers while minimizing management risk through effective planning of activities, quality service and operational excellence.

    Key Achievements:

     Improvement in sales targets of 127% in 3 years and increased the branch profitability by 32%.
     More than 1000+ terminations without litigations, annual Costs savings evaluated @ 11% of the company's overheads
     Set up and Managed four company different branches
     Led the Setting up operations of Geovic Cameroon HR Department (Project)
     Designing and implementation of HR Strategies, salary policies, scales and surveys for partner companies (Geovic mining Corp., Caminex,etc.)
     Designing and implementation of Core HR Policies (recruitment, disciplinary & grievance, reward & benefit, leave, roster, appraisal, absence, exit, etc)
     Stakeholder to the development project of collective agreement for the mining sector in Cameroon

  • EMPLOI SERVICE S.A. - Administrative & Financial Officer

    2002 - 2005 Main Responsibilities include but not limited to:
    • Organizing and supervising all administrative and financial issues ;
    • Elaboration, implementation of budgets and Variance Analysis ;
    • Personnel administration ;
    • Managing Compensations and Employees Benefits;
    • Elaborating Financial Statements: Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account, Cash Flows Statement.

  • G.A.T - AUDITEUR

    2001 - 2002

  • CAMEROON MOTORS INDUSTRIES - STAGIAIRE

    2001 - 2001 Intern, Finance & Accounting department
     Dissertation, a case study of 20,000 words: "Optimization of Cash flows Management"

Formations

  • University Of Wales (United Kingdom) (Swansea, Wales Uk)

    Swansea, Wales Uk 2011 - 2014 M.B.A_Finance

    Dissertation of 20.000+ words: "Developing a multi-dimensional Performance Measurement System for supporting strategy: A case study of EMPSERD”. (Led the implementation of The Balanced Scorecard).

  • CIED EDUCATEL (Rouen)

    Rouen 2005 - 2010 Ingénieur en Organisation

    Étude & Méthodes de fabrication, Gestion de la production, Psychologie globale et dynamique, Finances de l'entreprise, Gestion des stocks, Étude du coût de revient, Micro-économie, Droit du travail, Simplification du travail, Organisation du travail comptable, Service et qualité, Gestion du Service après vente, etc.

  • Institut Universitaire De Technologie, Université De Douala. (Douala)

    Douala 1998 - 2001 D.U.T en Gestion

