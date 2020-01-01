Jean - Jorès ELONG

EMPLOI SERVICE S.A.
- Branch manager
2005 - 2015
In charge of Business Development, Customer services delivery and the overall Branch Management
- Lead a Team of 11 collaborators
As the trusted expert within the Branch Leadership Team, the BM impacts positively on the business performance by:
- improving the sales performance and developing business through innovative marketing research approaches to bring in new customers.
- attracting, retaining and motivating the right people with right capabilities in order to deliver excellent services to clients and achieve targets.
- Optimizing the operating costs in order to re-invest the costs savings on the business growth.
- Leading all operations to convey satisfactory solutions to customers while minimizing management risk through effective planning of activities, quality service and operational excellence.
Key Achievements:
Improvement in sales targets of 127% in 3 years and increased the branch profitability by 32%.
More than 1000+ terminations without litigations, annual Costs savings evaluated @ 11% of the company's overheads
Set up and Managed four company different branches
Led the Setting up operations of Geovic Cameroon HR Department (Project)
Designing and implementation of HR Strategies, salary policies, scales and surveys for partner companies (Geovic mining Corp., Caminex,etc.)
Designing and implementation of Core HR Policies (recruitment, disciplinary & grievance, reward & benefit, leave, roster, appraisal, absence, exit, etc)
Stakeholder to the development project of collective agreement for the mining sector in Cameroon