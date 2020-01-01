Menu

Jean-Luc LEON

SONCHAMP

Entreprises

  • Hypercom/VeriFone - Commodity manager

    maintenant

  • Hypercom France SA - World Wide Commodity Manager

    2009 - maintenant Commodity Manager on Plastic parts, elastomer rubber, metal work manufactured in Europe and Asia : Sourcing strategy, negotiations, procurement strategy,cost reduction, double sourcing strategy
    World Wide tooling Manager : tool management over the world,tool transfer management, benchmark and negotiation ,tool assessment, supplier audit .

  • Thales e Transactions - Mechanical Project Manager

    Courbevoie 1999 - 2008 Gestion complète de projet mécanique du Design à la mise en production de terminaux de paiement en France et Europe.
    Gestion de sous-traitance en Europe( études mécaniques, prototypages, outillages de production,support technique )
    Utilisateur CAO mécanique Solid Edge et PAO Corel Draw.

Formations

