Jean-Michel CAUSSE

Hewlett Packard
- Product Manager Europe Middle East Africa Markets
COURTABOEUF
2014 - maintenant
Connected Watches & BtoC Desktops PCs on EMEA countries
Product management (end to end life cycle, long term strategy, cycle execution, competitive environment knowledge…)
Launching new products
Marketing campaign - Universal Music Partnership launch
Working with GBU and countries to build ideal roadmap & product definition
Driving EMEA sales (forecasts, online&retail sales)
P&L model responsibility
Provide Sales team trainings, product presentations
Marketing deliverables responsibility (roadmaps, messaging, communication…)
Product portfolio manager on CEE countries (Russia, Adriatics)
Costing management (pricing performance, costs study, SKUs profitability)
Recruitment and management of 4junior product managers
Hewlett Packard
- Junior Product Manager Europe Middle East Africa Markets
COURTABOEUF
2013 - 2014
BtoC Notebooks, Tablets, Dekstops PCs on EMEA Countries
Assistance on marketing deliverables (marketing content, labels, ...).
Assistance on marketing activities with countries (product roadmaps, technical specifications, product guidance, …)
Develop internal&external tools/processes (internal Sharepoint, Newsletter, …) to improve marketing information between teams
Interaction with EMEA countries, category team in Geneva and WW teams in USA
Schneider Electric
- Chef de Projet International - Service Operation Excellence Project - World Line of Business
Rueil Malmaison
2011 - 2012
Managed Service Operation Excellence Project – 15 key initiatives (customer satisfaction, teams efficiency, supply chain productivity, data integrity…) to improve service operations at WW level
Analyzed project performance, highlighted recommendations and improved key actions to enhance the project
Developed internal & external communication (KPI, balance scorecard, reports, newsletter) to improve global performance on sites and service operations activities
FourSeasons Resort Bora Bora
- Assistant Directeur Front Office
2010 - 2011
Sold luxury activities & services to customers
Key contact between customers and concierge desk, reception desk, housekeeping, guest services and F&B teams.
Respected luxury standards and codes
VIP guests management
Created revenue model to improve front office profitability
Zaopin Shanghai China
- Consultant en recrutement
2010 - 2010
Recruitment of Chinese and foreign candidates for International luxury brand companies (Palace hospitality, luxury goods & fashion industry)
Key contact for Shanghai Universal Exposition
Business development activities with European universities
Hotel d'Angleterre*** Grenoble
- Sales Manager & Directeur Général adjoint
2010 - 2010
Hotel financial and operational management
Managed a team of 19 employees (front office & housekeeping)
KPIs analysis and customer satisfaction improvment
Developed business policy, market studies, pricing, yield management (booking, venere, agoda, expedia…) and external communication (websites, partnerships)
Maked decision on investments
ROYAL SA concessionnaire BMW & Mini
- Conseiller commercial & attaché de developpement marketing
2007 - 2009
Sold BMW & Mini branded cars – Sales support with BMW France
Created events (BMW Golf Trophy, BMW xDrive Tour…)
Developped new operational premises, communication, business intelligence
ES Manival Football Club
- Team Manager
2000 - 2006