Jean-Michel CAUSSE

COURTABOEUF

Entreprises

  • Hewlett Packard - Product Manager Europe Middle East Africa Markets

    COURTABOEUF 2014 - maintenant Connected Watches & BtoC Desktops PCs on EMEA countries
    Product management (end to end life cycle, long term strategy, cycle execution, competitive environment knowledge…)
    Launching new products
    Marketing campaign - Universal Music Partnership launch
    Working with GBU and countries to build ideal roadmap & product definition
    Driving EMEA sales (forecasts, online&retail sales)
    P&L model responsibility
    Provide Sales team trainings, product presentations
    Marketing deliverables responsibility (roadmaps, messaging, communication…)
    Product portfolio manager on CEE countries (Russia, Adriatics)
    Costing management (pricing performance, costs study, SKUs profitability)
    Recruitment and management of 4junior product managers

  • Hewlett Packard - Junior Product Manager Europe Middle East Africa Markets

    COURTABOEUF 2013 - 2014 BtoC Notebooks, Tablets, Dekstops PCs on EMEA Countries
    Assistance on marketing deliverables (marketing content, labels, ...).
    Assistance on marketing activities with countries (product roadmaps, technical specifications, product guidance, …)
    Develop internal&external tools/processes (internal Sharepoint, Newsletter, …) to improve marketing information between teams
    Interaction with EMEA countries, category team in Geneva and WW teams in USA

  • Schneider Electric - Chef de Projet International - Service Operation Excellence Project - World Line of Business

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2012 Managed Service Operation Excellence Project – 15 key initiatives (customer satisfaction, teams efficiency, supply chain productivity, data integrity…) to improve service operations at WW level
    Analyzed project performance, highlighted recommendations and improved key actions to enhance the project
    Developed internal & external communication (KPI, balance scorecard, reports, newsletter) to improve global performance on sites and service operations activities

  • FourSeasons Resort Bora Bora - Assistant Directeur Front Office

    2010 - 2011 Sold luxury activities & services to customers
    Key contact between customers and concierge desk, reception desk, housekeeping, guest services and F&B teams.
    Respected luxury standards and codes
    VIP guests management
    Created revenue model to improve front office profitability

  • Zaopin Shanghai China - Consultant en recrutement

    2010 - 2010 Recruitment of Chinese and foreign candidates for International luxury brand companies (Palace hospitality, luxury goods & fashion industry)
    Key contact for Shanghai Universal Exposition
    Business development activities with European universities

  • Hotel d'Angleterre*** Grenoble - Sales Manager & Directeur Général adjoint

    2010 - 2010 Hotel financial and operational management
    Managed a team of 19 employees (front office & housekeeping)
    KPIs analysis and customer satisfaction improvment
    Developed business policy, market studies, pricing, yield management (booking, venere, agoda, expedia…) and external communication (websites, partnerships)
    Maked decision on investments

  • ROYAL SA concessionnaire BMW & Mini - Conseiller commercial & attaché de developpement marketing

    2007 - 2009 Sold BMW & Mini branded cars – Sales support with BMW France
    Created events (BMW Golf Trophy, BMW xDrive Tour…)
    Developped new operational premises, communication, business intelligence

  • ES Manival Football Club - Team Manager

    2000 - 2006

