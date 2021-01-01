Retail
Jean Michel MACABRE
Jean Michel MACABRE
SARL MIB
gérant de société
REZE
Pas de description
SARL MIB
- Gérant de société
Direction générale | Rezé (44400)
2006 - maintenant
UNIVERSITÉ PARIS II ASSAS
Paris (75000)
1989 - 1991
Pas de contact professionnel