Menu

Jean-Philippe DESCHAMPS

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente B2B
Marketing opérationnel
Gestion de projet
Marketing relationnel
Smart Grid
Energies renouvelables
Efficacité énergétique
Innovation
Energies nouvelles
Génie électrique
Electrotechnique

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - Connected Offers Solutions Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2015 - maintenant -Sold smartcity / smartbuilding solutions (Wireless networks, efficient energy solutions, energy monitoring systems)
    -Challenged Expert networks (integrators, certified distributors, eco-experts ...)
    -Démocratized "Building control connected solutions / Smartpanels"(ready to use, plug and play ...)
    -Enforced The strategy of connected Building (client uses)
    Events : LIGHT AND BUILDING (FRANCFORT)

  • Schneider Electric - Ecobuilding Solutions Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - 2015 Influenced networks and trends with different actors of the market (Industry/ City/ Building)
    Sold solutions and services in Energy Management (Energy monitoring/ Dashboard)
    Designed "custom main" solutions in energy efficiency (mono-sites and multi-sites)
    Managed functionally sales teams of several markets
    Increased market of building and home control
    Events : SOLAR DECATHLON 2014

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC (Headquarters, Hive) - Affairs engineer 'energy management' (IDF/Centre)

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - 2013 Supported the sales force in KNX systems, telecontrol, energy control solutions
    Electrical distribution expertise
    Increased business of building and home control
    Communication protocols : IP/ Modbus/ Bacnet/ KNX/ ENOCEAN/ ZIGBEE/ LONWORKS
    Events representations : IBS/ SMARTHOME/ INTERCLIMAT/SIDEC

  • Schneider Electric (Headquarters, Hive) - Affairs engineer "Building Automotion"

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2011 Identified and qualified Technical Building Management Projects
    Sold affairs in VDI (Voice Data Images)
    KNX referent certified

  • Schneider Electric - Sales engineer "residential and building markets"

    Rueil Malmaison 2004 - 2009 Increased customer portfolio in a spirit of conquest
    Trained and hed the distribution network

  • Lacroix Electronics (Sofrel /Lacroix trafic) headquarters - Technical trading

    Saint Pierre Montlimart 2003 - 2004 Area : France and export
    Activity : road and urban signalling products, services and telecontrol
    Identified and studied customers accounts (local communities, installers)
    Defined sales points and wrote leaflets for the sales force

  • EDF (hydro-electric dam of Guerlédan 26 megawatts) - Communication assistant

    Paris 2003 - 2003 Gave out scientific and safety information
    Designed and organised institutional events (regional press, tourist centers)

Formations

Réseau