Jean-Philippe DESCHAMPS

Mes compétences :
Vente B2B
Marketing opérationnel
Gestion de projet
Marketing relationnel
Smart Grid
Energies renouvelables
Efficacité énergétique
Innovation
Energies nouvelles
Génie électrique
Electrotechnique
Entreprises
Schneider Electric
- Connected Offers Solutions Manager
Rueil Malmaison2015 - maintenant-Sold smartcity / smartbuilding solutions (Wireless networks, efficient energy solutions, energy monitoring systems)
-Challenged Expert networks (integrators, certified distributors, eco-experts ...)
-Démocratized "Building control connected solutions / Smartpanels"(ready to use, plug and play ...)
-Enforced The strategy of connected Building (client uses)
Events : LIGHT AND BUILDING (FRANCFORT)
Schneider Electric
- Ecobuilding Solutions Manager
Rueil Malmaison2013 - 2015Influenced networks and trends with different actors of the market (Industry/ City/ Building)
Sold solutions and services in Energy Management (Energy monitoring/ Dashboard)
Designed "custom main" solutions in energy efficiency (mono-sites and multi-sites)
Managed functionally sales teams of several markets
Increased market of building and home control
Events : SOLAR DECATHLON 2014
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC (Headquarters, Hive)
- Affairs engineer 'energy management' (IDF/Centre)
Rueil Malmaison2012 - 2013Supported the sales force in KNX systems, telecontrol, energy control solutions
Electrical distribution expertise
Increased business of building and home control
Communication protocols : IP/ Modbus/ Bacnet/ KNX/ ENOCEAN/ ZIGBEE/ LONWORKS
Events representations : IBS/ SMARTHOME/ INTERCLIMAT/SIDEC
Schneider Electric (Headquarters, Hive)
- Affairs engineer "Building Automotion"
Rueil Malmaison2009 - 2011Identified and qualified Technical Building Management Projects
Sold affairs in VDI (Voice Data Images)
KNX referent certified
Schneider Electric
- Sales engineer "residential and building markets"
Rueil Malmaison2004 - 2009Increased customer portfolio in a spirit of conquest
Trained and hed the distribution network
Saint Pierre Montlimart2003 - 2004Area : France and export
Activity : road and urban signalling products, services and telecontrol
Identified and studied customers accounts (local communities, installers)
Defined sales points and wrote leaflets for the sales force
EDF (hydro-electric dam of Guerlédan 26 megawatts)
- Communication assistant
Paris2003 - 2003Gave out scientific and safety information
Designed and organised institutional events (regional press, tourist centers)