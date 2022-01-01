Jean-Philippe PYSAREVITCH

Experienced trilingual Sales Executive for high-tech environments
Entreprises
SOPLAMI
- Sponsor Commercial
2019 - maintenant
Altim France
- Co-Founder ALTIM Toulouse
Boulogne-Billancourt2018 - 2019Company cold start-up until local staff was hired
BOSS PAGE
- President
2017 - maintenantwww.bosspage.fr
Chef d'Entreprise : accélérez !
1 - MA LIANE (c) : imposez VOTRE logique à TOUTE votre informatique. En 5 jours. Sans logiciel.
2 - JVTD: initiez une nouvelle activité AVANT d'embaucher un nouveau commercial. Conseil Marketing et RH
3 - EXAPPWARE: développement d'applications mobile Android/iOS algorithmiques pour environnement technique
Ferchau Engineering
- Responsable Commercial & BU Manager
Hamburg2009 - 2017AERONAUTIQUE: Développement de l’assistance technique (3,5 M€). CA de la société multiplié par 3,5 en 4 ans. Embauche de 2 commerciaux
DIVERSIFICATION (2,6 M€) : Création de la BU General Engineering. Diversification vers l'Automotive, la Défense, l'Electronique et Tests. CA 2016/2015 : + 48%, CA 2017/2016 : + 50%
Engineering & Manufacturing of metallic aerostructures - French SME
- Responsable Commercial Engineering & Aerostructures
2008 - 2009
HP Composites & Metallic aerostructure - EADS subsidiary & private SME
- Sales Engineer & Sales Director
2006 - 2008Confidential
HP Composites & Polymers - parts & assemblies - German SME GmbH
- Sales Manager - french Business Unit
2004 - 2006- made the company qualified at Airbus France
- developed new items NRC+RC (A340, A380)
- enlarged the scope of standard products to Airlines, retailers, industry (France & Spain )
Polymers thermoforming for Aircraft & General industry - Soplami SA
- Directeur Commercial
1996 - 2004Positionnement sur les marchés récurrents à forte marge chez Airbus, Dassault.
CA aéro passé de 2.2 à 4.7 M€ en 4 ans.
Qualification Air France et Eurocopter.
Diversification : aéronautique, défense, automotive, spatial, recherche.
Polymers - Extrusion - Injection moulding - REHAU AG
- Key Account Manager - Furniture, then Aerospace & Transportation
1991 - 1996Initially K.A.M. for furniture industry, I initiated the activity in french aircraft industry and made the company qualified for Aerospatiale in France. Contracts still running today.
Melamine faced chipboards for furniture industry - Groupe ISOROY
- Export Sales Assistant ( Europe )
1988 - 1991- in charge of relationships with german partner
- control of stocks level in german warehouses
- significantly developed swiss and dutch markets with special ops
- I.T. : programmed automated monthly delivery of sales reports for the whole group : 250 pages , data out of IBM36 collected and summarized on Lotus123 application that I programmed. At that time PC were running 4 MEGA-Hz only !