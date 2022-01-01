Menu

Jean-Philippe PYSAREVITCH

TOULOUSE

Experienced trilingual Sales Executive for high-tech environments

Entreprises

  • SOPLAMI - Sponsor Commercial

    2019 - maintenant

  • Altim France - Co-Founder ALTIM Toulouse

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2018 - 2019 Company cold start-up until local staff was hired

  • BOSS PAGE - President

    2017 - maintenant www.bosspage.fr
    Chef d'Entreprise : accélérez !
    1 - MA LIANE (c) : imposez VOTRE logique à TOUTE votre informatique. En 5 jours. Sans logiciel.
    2 - JVTD: initiez une nouvelle activité AVANT d'embaucher un nouveau commercial. Conseil Marketing et RH
    3 - EXAPPWARE: développement d'applications mobile Android/iOS algorithmiques pour environnement technique

  • Ferchau Engineering - Responsable Commercial & BU Manager

    Hamburg 2009 - 2017 AERONAUTIQUE: Développement de l’assistance technique (3,5 M€). CA de la société multiplié par 3,5 en 4 ans. Embauche de 2 commerciaux
    DIVERSIFICATION (2,6 M€) : Création de la BU General Engineering. Diversification vers l'Automotive, la Défense, l'Electronique et Tests. CA 2016/2015 : + 48%, CA 2017/2016 : + 50%

  • Engineering & Manufacturing of metallic aerostructures - French SME - Responsable Commercial Engineering & Aerostructures

    2008 - 2009

  • HP Composites & Metallic aerostructure - EADS subsidiary & private SME - Sales Engineer & Sales Director

    2006 - 2008 Confidential

  • HP Composites & Polymers - parts & assemblies - German SME GmbH - Sales Manager - french Business Unit

    2004 - 2006 - made the company qualified at Airbus France
    - developed new items NRC+RC (A340, A380)
    - enlarged the scope of standard products to Airlines, retailers, industry (France & Spain )

  • Polymers thermoforming for Aircraft & General industry - Soplami SA - Directeur Commercial

    1996 - 2004 Positionnement sur les marchés récurrents à forte marge chez Airbus, Dassault.
    CA aéro passé de 2.2 à 4.7 M€ en 4 ans.
    Qualification Air France et Eurocopter.
    Diversification : aéronautique, défense, automotive, spatial, recherche.

  • Polymers - Extrusion - Injection moulding - REHAU AG - Key Account Manager - Furniture, then Aerospace & Transportation

    1991 - 1996 Initially K.A.M. for furniture industry, I initiated the activity in french aircraft industry and made the company qualified for Aerospatiale in France. Contracts still running today.

  • Melamine faced chipboards for furniture industry - Groupe ISOROY - Export Sales Assistant ( Europe )

    1988 - 1991 - in charge of relationships with german partner
    - control of stocks level in german warehouses
    - significantly developed swiss and dutch markets with special ops
    - I.T. : programmed automated monthly delivery of sales reports for the whole group : 250 pages , data out of IBM36 collected and summarized on Lotus123 application that I programmed. At that time PC were running 4 MEGA-Hz only !

Formations

