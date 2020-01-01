Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-Pierre PINTO
Ajouter
Jean-Pierre PINTO
MELUN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://dafoin.cloobxxx.fun
Entreprises
Autobacs
- Directeur
2010 - maintenant
Castorama
- Chef de secteur
Templemars
1997 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Saint Aspais Melun
Melun
1994 - 1996
BTS
Réseau
Antoine PERRIN
Cesar THOMAS AUGIER
Isabelle GINESTAR
Laurent MARCHAND
Marius BEMANANA
Olivier BAUDUIN
Severine CHARPENTIER
Vincent PERCHERON