Jérémy GACHI

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Supply chain
Marketing
Management
Logistique
Communication

Entreprises

  • Covéa - Chargé d'études en organisation

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - maintenant

  • Famar - Assistant responsable / directeur logistique

    Paris 2008 - 2008

  • Servier - Planificateur Industriel

    Suresnes 2007 - 2007

  • Carrefour - Emploi étudiant

    Massy 2006 - 2009

  • Kârambol - Model

    2005 - 2006

  • Cargill - Stagiaire

    Paris La-Défense 2004 - 2004

  • Carrefour - Emploi étudiant

    Massy 2003 - 2005

Formations

