Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Jérémy GACHI
Ajouter
Jérémy GACHI
Levallois-Perret
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Supply chain
Marketing
Management
Logistique
Communication
Entreprises
Covéa
- Chargé d'études en organisation
Levallois-Perret
2010 - maintenant
Famar
- Assistant responsable / directeur logistique
Paris
2008 - 2008
Servier
- Planificateur Industriel
Suresnes
2007 - 2007
Carrefour
- Emploi étudiant
Massy
2006 - 2009
Kârambol
- Model
2005 - 2006
Cargill
- Stagiaire
Paris La-Défense
2004 - 2004
Carrefour
- Emploi étudiant
Massy
2003 - 2005
Formations
Université Orléans IAE
Orleans
2007 - 2009
Master Science du management - Marketing et Production
Université Orléans Qualité, Logistique Industrielle et Organisation
Orleans
2006 - 2007
Licence Supply Chain Management
Lycée Jacques Monod
Saint Jean De Braye
2003 - 2005
BTS C.I.R.A
Scientifique
Lycée Maurice Genevoix
Ingre
2000 - 2003
Baccalauréat sciences et technologies industrielles
