Jeremy LEGEROT
Jeremy LEGEROT
SAINT OUEN
En résumé
Www.jeremy-legerot.okzu.xyz
Mes compétences :
Administratif
Logistique
Entreprises
JUST FOR GAMES
- Responsable Logistique et Administratif
SAINT OUEN
2011 - maintenant
Mindscape
- Responsable Logistique
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2008 - 2006
Responsable Logistique et ADV France
Formations
CFA SUP 2000 (Creteil)
Creteil
2002 - 2004
Gestion
Maitrise de Sciences de Gestion
Blanchet JEROME
Christophe PIARD
Fabrice CORMAND
Frédéric MATRION
Gaelle ECCHER
Jean-Philippe AZEMA
Olivier MACQUERON
Ramond PASCAL
Stanislas SAMUEL
Stephane GATEL