Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jerome DECQ
Ajouter
Jerome DECQ
NONARDS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Www.jerome-decq.okzx.xyz
Entreprises
Sarl jd automobiles services
- Gérant
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Antonio NIRINA
David CHADOUTAUD
Jerome GLOMOT
Olivier RUBIN