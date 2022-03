Jerome SERCOL

Export sales manager with 15 years experience in small/medium-sized enterprises.

Strong background in International sales and export development, proven skills in key accounts development and project management.

French - English - Brazilian portuguese.

Key skill: Adaptability

Communication, listening, presentation, and writing skills

Commercial/ business orientation, results focused and ability to execute successful plans

Targets learning, performance and efficiency.



Mes compétences :

AutoCAD

Team Management

Commerce international

Achats internationaux

Sourcing international

Crédit documentaire

Marketing

Import

Export

International business development

Commercial export

Étude de prix

Transport international

Gestion de projets internationaux