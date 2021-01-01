Jerome THIOU

Regional Sales Experience in the IT, Software market with a mix of entrepreneurial and managerial mindset or skills .



Over 15 years experience in selling complex solutions to major and global accounts as an individual contributor or as a Sales Manager. Successful track of record in developing business in highly competitive markets in both start-up companies and large software vendors.



- Understanding key business needs and requirements,

- Management of a sales team of 20 people accross several BU's and countries.

- Manage the end-to-end sales process,

- Generate short term results whilst maintaining a long term perspective to maximize overall revenue generation

- Negociations to reach global agreements and contracts



Solutions: API Management, API Gateway, API Server, Mobility solutions, Digital transformation, Cloud Computing, SAAS, Web & Digitalization, Portal, SOA, Grid Infrastructure, Enterprise Content Management, Business Intelligence, EDI, Ebusiness, Middleware…



Skills : Sales Management, New business, Launching operations, Team leadership,Consultative Selling Approach, Value Based Selling Approach, C-levels relationships.