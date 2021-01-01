Menu

Jerome THIOU

ANNECY LE VIEUX

En résumé

Regional Sales Experience in the IT, Software market with a mix of entrepreneurial and managerial mindset or skills .

Over 15 years experience in selling complex solutions to major and global accounts as an individual contributor or as a Sales Manager. Successful track of record in developing business in highly competitive markets in both start-up companies and large software vendors.

- Understanding key business needs and requirements,
- Management of a sales team of 20 people accross several BU's and countries.
- Manage the end-to-end sales process,
- Generate short term results whilst maintaining a long term perspective to maximize overall revenue generation
- Negociations to reach global agreements and contracts

Solutions: API Management, API Gateway, API Server, Mobility solutions, Digital transformation, Cloud Computing, SAAS, Web & Digitalization, Portal, SOA, Grid Infrastructure, Enterprise Content Management, Business Intelligence, EDI, Ebusiness, Middleware…

Skills : Sales Management, New business, Launching operations, Team leadership,Consultative Selling Approach, Value Based Selling Approach, C-levels relationships.

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.jerome-thiou.oklj.ru

  • Axway Software - VP Inside Sales for EMEA

    ANNECY LE VIEUX 2013 - 2013 Managing a 20 Inside Sales team, accross France, UK, Germany, Benelux (2 direct local Managers)

    - Define Territory, Business model, Quotas and go to market strategy
    - Follow and help how to achieve and be over our targets
    - Create marketing and DemGen event with marketing team & directs Teams
    - Coordinate presales actions in accordance with our Presales manager

    Digital Transformation, API Management, Integration, Flows Governance,

  • AXWAY Software - EMEA Inside Sales Director

    ANNECY LE VIEUX 2011 - 2013

  • ORACLE - EMEA Sales Team Leader

    Colombes 2008 - 2011 EMEA Sales Team Leader (EMEA Cross licences sales team leader).

    Database, Big Data Appliance, Middleware,Security, Content Management, BI solutions, ERP coverage

  • ORACLE - Technology Account Manager

    Colombes 2006 - 2008 Identification of new business opportunities managing client's growth and development to a global standard using all the relevant other contacts across Oracle Business lines.

    Database, Big Data Appliance, Middleware,Security, Content Management, BI solutions.

  • ORACLE - Technology Sales Representative

    Colombes 2004 - 2006 Drive account penetration strategies from the beginning to the end.
    Identification of new business opportunities by creating and implementing territory campaigns

    Database, Big Data Appliance, Middleware,Security, Content Management, BI solutions.

  • SOLUTEC - Business Unit Manager

    Villeurbanne 2001 - 2004

Formations

Réseau