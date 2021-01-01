Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jerry BALSAN
Ajouter
Jerry BALSAN
2ISA AMIO
Technicien systèmes et réseaux
Millau
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Informaticien
Entreprises
2ISA AMIO
- Technicien systèmes et réseaux
Informatique | Millau
2019 - maintenant
Groupama Méditerranée Montpellier
- Technicien Informatique
2015 - 2018
Crédit Agricole Technologie Rodez
- Analyste Informatique
2012 - 2015
Formations
CNAM Millau Enseignement Superieur Et (LDNR) Labège
Millau
2011 - 2012
BTS
2 ISA (Institut Informatique Sud Aveyron)
Millau
2008 - 2010
Technicien Informatique /PCIE /Certification Cisco Hardware and Software
Réseau
Claude TAURIAC
François-Vincent BOUSQUET
Https://www.materielinformatiques.com MATERIEL INFORMATIQUES
Hubert HENRY
Jean-Claude BARROS
Loic SAURET
Mickael TORDJMANN
Nadege LE SERGENT
Pierre SAUVAGE
Vendredvd VENDREDVD.COM