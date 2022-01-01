Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jessica PEARCE-DUVET
Ajouter
Jessica PEARCE-DUVET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
English Services for Scientists
- Fondatrice
2012 - maintenant
Formations
University Of Utah (Salt Lake City)
Salt Lake City
2001 - 2008
Réseau
Elise VAUMOURIN
Francoise RUL
Julian LAST