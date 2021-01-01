Hello Team,



Greetings!



I am Jinu Philip, a talent acquisition specialist having 11+ years of experience in Global search & selection across a variety of industry verticals, serving clients in Public & Private sector. An expert in building and maintaining client relationships & candidate networks. I have mentored and trained budding recruiters over the years. My motto - Dig Deep to find the Perfect Fit, the one who will contribute to the success of his organization.



I would like to present myself as a candidate for a recruiter role. It would be a pleasure to be a part of the team and work towards filling the on-demand roles.



The highlight of my recruiting life - Top Recruiter With 32000+ Hrs, 100% Success, 10+ years -and going strong (Source : www.upwork.com)



Sourcing: The numbers have crossed over 100k

Screen Applicants. Screened 5,000+ applicants.

Industry Verticals: Have hired for Digital Media, - Sales & Marketing, - Entertainment, - Gaming, - eCommerce, - Energy, - Startup, - Travel,- Telecom, - Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Finance and Banking, - Real Estate & Construction, - Consumer Electronics, - Education, - Oil, Energy & Mining, - Aerospace,- Semiconductor, - Engineering, - Electrical, - Construction, & Accounting.

Placements/Roles: I have placed Directors, Vice Presidents, Product Managers, Designers, Quality Managers, Tender Manager, Doctors, Software professionals, Digital Managers, you name them, I have worked for fortune 500 companies over the years.



I am here to work on a success model, commission on successful placement OR if you have a better option, I am open for that too.



I would be open for a call (A Skype call would be ideal) as per convenience to discuss my experience and skills.



Stay Safe!



Kind regards

Jinu Philip

Skype: Philip.acc

philipj@accelere.co.uk