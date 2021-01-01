Johanna MATTEN

-
Csb Calédonienne De Services Bancaires
- Project Management Officer & Head of project management department - (CSB)
Dumbéa
2018 - maintenant
Head of project management department
-Strategic Project Planning and Goal Setting
-Project Execution and Governance
-Project Documentation and Archives
-Management of the project manager team
-Project manager when needed
-
Csb Calédonienne De Services Bancaires
- Project Quality assurance Manager - (CSB)
Dumbéa
2017 - 2018
I worked as project Quality assurance Manager during 5 months to help IT team to improve process.
-Audited IT team process and advising suggestion for improvement
-Defined a plan of actions regarding to the audit report
-Developed project schedules, measured project progress,
-Realised some actions for improvement and conducted meeting
-
-
- Sabbatical year in New Caledonia (2 months)
2017 - 2017
-
Allianz
- PMO Epargne Retraite - (Allianz)
Puteaux
2016 - 2017
My role in the PMO team was the following:
-Realizing business requirement analysis for new projects requested by the law or for new Allianz insurance products,
- Realizing exchanges with IT team to study technical feasibility of business requirement, and calculate implementation costs depending on current IT system organization,
-Writing functional specifications, monitoring implementation, developing project schedules, measuring project progress and controlling project changes,
- Presentation of elements for decision taking (context, challenge, impact, costs, etc.) to Allianz committee members,
-Conducting meetings as working groups, project committee, trainings depending on project’s needs,
- Following validation and release projects realized by IT team.
-
Allianz
- PMO for overall Design team on Global One Project - Senior Consultant (BearingPoint)
Puteaux
2015 - 2016
As PMO, I :
-Audited tools used to measure project progress of Design team,
-Developed a new tool for project schedules and progress with automatic KPI calculation and alerts,
- Realized some actions for improvement and conducted meetings and information seminar,
- Updated and sent information about planning, actions and deadlines to respect to all team members,
- Measured project progress, and analyzed associated risks,
- Conducted meetings and information seminar.
-
Bearingpoint
- PMO - Senior Consultant (BearingPoint)
Paris la Défense cedex
2015 - 2016
-
Takeda
- PMO - (Consultant/BearingPoint)
Puteaux
2014 - 2015
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company is the largest pharmaceutical company in Japan and Asia and a top 15 pharmaceutical company. The company has over 30,000 employees worldwide and achieved $16.2 billion USD in revenue during the 2012 fiscal year.
A new code of conduct regarding transparency came out in the pharmaceutical landscape, the EFPIA code : EFPIA members will have to make public all the financial interactions (in-kind & fees) with HealthCare Professionals.
I'm currently working on Eucan Transparency project to support the deployment of European Transparency solution : Naya (from BMI system)
I am currently :
-Supporting Takeda and BMI system during presentation of Naya Solution in European countries (travelling in countries)
-Being the bridge between countries and BMI SYSTEM, completing requirements collection from countries and getting confirmation from them
-Checking the specifications and following the development of the Naya solution done by BMI SYSTEM team
-Support the tests, ensuring that countries requirements are implemented according to a correct “disclosure template” and that system’s performance is correct
-Supporting the connection between NAYA tool and the local IT systems (explaining data file format to be provided by countries)
-Reporting risks and issues according to the development plan defined by Takeda and facilitating decision making with the Eucan project team
-
Natixis
- Optimization process specialist - (Consultant/BearingPoint)
Paris
2013 - 2014
Natixis is a French corporate and investment bank created in November 2006 from the merger of the asset management and investment banking operations of Natexis Banque Populaire (Banque Populaire group) and IXIS (Groupe Caisse d'Epargne).
I am currently working on user testing and business processes optimization.
End Date of the project: December 2014
-
ACOSS
- Functional specialist - (Consultant/BearingPoint)
Montreuil
2013 - 2013
Acoss is an european government agency that administers and coordinates the collection activities of agencies for the collection of social security and family allowance contributions. Acoss is currently implementing a new information system: SCDP
I was working as consultant on securing SCDP deployment and more specifically the recovery module.
-
KLESIA
- Functional specialist - (Consultant/BearingPoint)
Paris
2013 - 2013
Klesia is a social protection group (Union of D&O and Mornay)
Social protection in France includes all systems whose purpose is to protect people against the financial consequences of social risks (illness, maternity, invalidity, old age, unemployment)
I was working as functional specialist in integration of information system and more specifically on:
-Realizing requirement analysis,
-Writting functional specifications,
-Defining a tool adapted to client needs,
-Defining matching workload planning.
-
BearingPoint
- PMO - Technology Consultant (BearingPoint)
Paris la Défense cedex
2013 - 2015
-
Canal +
- Project manager junior - (Analyst/BearingPoint)
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2012 - 2013
Canal+ ( from January 2012) - Project management
Canal Plus Group recently stepped into free TV with two new digital terrestrial channels, D8 and D17.
My role was to strengthen the DTE SI Edition team by working on:
-Developing project schedules,
-Measuring project progress,
-Controlling project changes,
-Realizing requirement analysis
-Writing functional specifications
-Monitoring implementation
-Testing applications
-
BearingPoint
- PMO - Analyst (BearingPoint)
Paris la Défense cedex
2011 - 2013
-
GDF Suez
- Project Manager Assistant - (Trainee/BearingPoint)
COURBEVOIE
2011 - 2011
GDF Suez (2011) -- Project management
GDF Suez is a French multinational electric utility company, which operates in the fields of electricity generation and distribution, natural gas and renewable energy.
My role was to:
- Strengthen the work of the monitoring team on internal projects
- Give suggestions of areas for improvement,
- Implement a follow-up tool
-
FreeMove
- Access Database programmer - (Trainee/BearingPoint)
2011 - 2011
FreeMove (2011) - Access Database development :
FreeMove is a mobile telecommunications alliance, designed to help multinational companies reduce the complexity of managing mobile services from one country to another.
My role was to develop a database for them. To do that, I realized :
- User needs analysis,
- Functional specifications document of the application,
- Project assessment,
- Data modeling,
- Development of the database and interfaces
-
BearingPoint
- PMO - Trainee (BearingPoint)
Paris la Défense cedex
2011 - 2011
http://www.bearingpoint.com/fr-fr/7-2290/rejoignez-nous/?
-
Generix Group
- Project Manager Assistant - Trainee
Lezennes
2010 - 2010
Generix Group (2010) --Project Management
Collaborative software vendor for the Retail ecosystem, Generix Group supports retailers, logistics service providers and manufacturers in managing, pooling and optimising their flows.
My role was to improve the process manufacturing software package of Generixgroup : GCE
- Audit of the department “Edition GCE,
- Suggestion of areas for improvement,
- Analyze of risks,
- Follow-up implementation of the chosen areas for improvement and taking charge of shared one,
- Conduct meetings and information seminar.
-
Société Générale
- Member of World wide Expense Support Team - Trainee
PARIS
2009 - 2009
As part of The World Wide Expense Support Team, my role was to qualify requests raised by the users, propose enhancements, improvements of process and participate in the resolution of issues. I also participated in a security audit to review users' access rights.