John BUKASA

En résumé

Graphic designer, director of photography, filmmaker , expert in cinema reading, Highly creative and multitalented Graphic Designer with extensive experience in multimedia, marketing and print design. Exceptional collaborative and interpersonal skills; dynamic team player with well-developed written and verbal communication abilities. Highly skilled in client and vendor relations and negotiations; talented at building and maintaining “win-win” partnerships.

Mes compétences :
Autodesk Maya
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Lightroom
Adobe InDesign
Adobe Premiere Pro
Prises de vues vidéo
Adobe After Effects
Adobe Photoshop
Photographie

Entreprises

  • MEDYA TEKNOLOJI - GRAPHIC DESIGNER/MOTION GRAPHIC DESIGNER

    2018 - 2018 Design Logos, Flyers, et Poster Motion Graphic Animation pour la marque İstikbal
    Motion Graphic Animation pour la marque Bellona Motion Graphic Animation pour
    la marque Mondi Website design pour Englass et Medya Teknoloji

  • MYNET GROUP - MONTEUR VIDÉO

    2017 - 2017 Editeur vidéo du Programme Mynet kadın Editeur vidéo du Programme Mynet Yemek
    Editeur vidéo du Programme Bu çok iyimiş

  • KALEM AGENCY - Graphic Designer, festival Assistant Production

    2015 - 2017 Designing books, Posters, and Catalogs
    Photographer and Production Team Member in İTEF (Istanbul Tanpınar literature festival)

Formations

  • Istanbul University (Istanbul)

    Istanbul 2015 - 2017 Master in cinema

    Radio-television and cinema

  • Académie Des Beaux-Arts De Kinshasa (Kinshasa)

    Kinshasa 2008 - 2013 Licence

    Diplôme de licence en Communication Visuelle et Design obtenu

