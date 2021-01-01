John SCIFLARE (SCIFLARE)

Hi folks, Im John based in India. Am a BA in Creative Writing and a Masters Degree in Teaching from the University of Michigan. I constantly explore various disciplines to broaden my own artistic pursuits, integrating a fine art background with design studies and illustration. My current areas of interest and exploration are my Taiwanese culture, human-centered design, and branding. I begin projects by thoroughly researching and then developing my ideas through creative thinking. My passion as a guitar maker comes from a life-long obsession with making things. From a young age, I have always tried to manipulate objects and materials in order to create something entirely different. I find that working with wood is a way for me to connect with nature. The simple act of shaping the wood to make something functional or beautiful brings me endless satisfaction. More thinking to be done, thanks for having me!