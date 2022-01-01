Jonathan DEITCH

Global executive with 20+ years’ experience using data to increase sales, optimize marketing, drive operating efficiency, and build customer loyalty.



• SUCCESSFUL P&L DRIVER growing revenue and reducing costs in businesses large and small.

• PROVEN GLOBAL LEADERSHIP building teams and successfully navigating complex transitions.

• CONSULTATIVE LISTENER who uncovers opportunities and manages C-level client concerns.

• TOP-TIER INSIGHTS EXPERIENCE with sales, marketing, product, operations and methodology.

• AN ORIGINAL DATA SCIENTIST, predictive modeler, programmer, and database designer.

• A RESPECTED THOUGHT LEADER in the research and insights industry.



Mes compétences :

Analytics

Étude de marché

Consumer Insight

Analyse de marché

Data science