Jonathan DEITCH

Bakamo.Social
- CEO
2017 - 2017
Bakamo is a strategic social listening consultancy. We read and interpret online conversations to help brands build winning strategies from authentic consumer voices.
The Bakamo approach elevates social listening beyond simple counting and keyword searches. Through an innovative combination of technology and intensive human analysis, we understand the full social discourse, chart consumer journeys, define segments based on needs, identify factors that catalyze product choice, and more. We provide a real understanding of consumers needs and behavior through their authentic voices, with a depth and breadth that simply wouldn’t be possible through traditional surveys or focus groups.
Visit us at http://www.bakamosocial.com for more information.
Independent
- Business Strategy and Advisory Services
2016 - maintenant
Provide operating guidance to growth-stage market research companies on scaling operations, product & process design, marketing and sales automation, and organizational development.
Advise investors and consultancies on developments in the insights space, focusing on research automation, DIY platforms, programmatic sampling and sample exchanges.
Ask Your Target Market (AYTM.com)
- Chief Operating Officer
2015 - 2016
Led sales and service for AYTM, an automated survey research platform, with full P&L responsibility.
Returned company to strong growth in H1 2016 with a double-digit sales increase year over year and 5 point increase in gross margin.
Spearheaded multi-channel marketing plan targeting key client segments.
Hired and trained sales staff to pursue and retain corporate and agency clients; implemented CRM and automation to enable same-day proposal turnaround.
Ipsos
- Senior Vice President, Global Sampling Operations
Paris
2012 - 2015
Responsible for worldwide execution, global process optimization, and project profitability leading a multinational team of 100+ FTE.
The NPD Group
- Director Europe, Research Science and Analytics
Paris La Défense
2009 - 2012
Created new department overseeing $40m portfolio of research products and services across numerous verticals (toys, video games, sportswear, beauty, foodservice) in Europe and Russia.
Launched new Analytics service. Developed business strategy, built initial products, recruited team. Analytics is expected to add nearly $1m in new high-margin revenue in F’12.
Provided insights to global industry leaders, including Nike, adidas, Mattel, Hasbro, McDonald’s, Coca Cola, L’Oreal, Chanel, Dior, Estée Lauder.
The NPD Group
- Director, Research Science
Paris La Défense
2004 - 2009
Designed and managed gold-standard consumer and retail research for numerous verticals, including toys, video games, computer software, foodservice, food and beverage.
Architect and advocate of NPD's Corporate Protocols, a best practices program recognized by senior management as directly improving quality.
Provided insights to the world’s leading manufacturers and retailers, including Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, Mattel, Hasbro, Lego, Electronic Arts, Activision, General Mills, Target, Nestlé.
Various
- Independent Consultant
2002 - 2004
Marketing & Membership Development, The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, 2004-Present
Data Strategy & Management, National Association of Securities Dealers, 2003
Web Application & Database Development, CUstrategy, 2002
Pentagon Federal Credit Union
- Manager, Strategic Member Research
1999 - 2002
Improved marketing ROI by 3x using analytics to reduce costs and increase response.
Partnered with EVP to establish a business plan and pro forma estimates for high net-worth investment
services, investment property lending and general commercial lending.
Customer Insites
- Vice President, Research and Operations
1998 - 1999
Delivered consulting services to improve online customer acquisition and retention for dot-com leaders including Fox News, CareerBuilder, Adobe, Quicken Insurance and The Motley Fool.
Directed the development and implementation of two large-scale engagement systems. Managed internal team and outside contractors.
Pentagon Federal Credit Union
- Senior Marketing Research Analyst
1995 - 1998
Created in-house analytics function saving $250K and yielding innovative retention strategies, highly effective database marketing programs, and Balanced Scorecard goals.
Directed the development of enterprise data warehouse.
The American University
- Lecturer and Research Assistant
1991 - 1995
Performed academic research. Taught policy and statistics at undergraduate and graduate levels.