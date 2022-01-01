Menu

Jonathan DEITCH

LEVALLOIS PERRET

Global executive with 20+ years’ experience using data to increase sales, optimize marketing, drive operating efficiency, and build customer loyalty.

• SUCCESSFUL P&L DRIVER growing revenue and reducing costs in businesses large and small.
• PROVEN GLOBAL LEADERSHIP building teams and successfully navigating complex transitions.
• CONSULTATIVE LISTENER who uncovers opportunities and manages C-level client concerns.
• TOP-TIER INSIGHTS EXPERIENCE with sales, marketing, product, operations and methodology.
• AN ORIGINAL DATA SCIENTIST, predictive modeler, programmer, and database designer.
• A RESPECTED THOUGHT LEADER in the research and insights industry.

Mes compétences :
Analytics
Étude de marché
Consumer Insight
Analyse de marché
Data science

Entreprises

  • Bakamo.Social - CEO

    2017 - 2017 Bakamo is a strategic social listening consultancy. We read and interpret online conversations to help brands build winning strategies from authentic consumer voices.

    The Bakamo approach elevates social listening beyond simple counting and keyword searches. Through an innovative combination of technology and intensive human analysis, we understand the full social discourse, chart consumer journeys, define segments based on needs, identify factors that catalyze product choice, and more. We provide a real understanding of consumers needs and behavior through their authentic voices, with a depth and breadth that simply wouldn’t be possible through traditional surveys or focus groups.

    Visit us at http://www.bakamosocial.com for more information.

  • Independent - Business Strategy and Advisory Services

    2016 - maintenant Provide operating guidance to growth-stage market research companies on scaling operations, product & process design, marketing and sales automation, and organizational development.

    Advise investors and consultancies on developments in the insights space, focusing on research automation, DIY platforms, programmatic sampling and sample exchanges.

  • Ask Your Target Market (AYTM.com) - Chief Operating Officer

    2015 - 2016 Led sales and service for AYTM, an automated survey research platform, with full P&L responsibility. 

    Returned company to strong growth in H1 2016 with a double-digit sales increase year over year and 5 point increase in gross margin.

    Spearheaded multi-channel marketing plan targeting key client segments.

    Hired and trained sales staff to pursue and retain corporate and agency clients; implemented CRM and automation to enable same-day proposal turnaround.

  • Ipsos - Senior Vice President, Global Sampling Operations

    Paris 2012 - 2015 Responsible for worldwide execution, global process optimization, and project profitability leading a multinational team of 100+ FTE.

  • The NPD Group - Director Europe, Research Science and Analytics

    Paris La Défense 2009 - 2012 Created new department overseeing $40m portfolio of research products and services across numerous verticals (toys, video games, sportswear, beauty, foodservice) in Europe and Russia.

    Launched new Analytics service. Developed business strategy, built initial products, recruited team. Analytics is expected to add nearly $1m in new high-margin revenue in F’12.

    Provided insights to global industry leaders, including Nike, adidas, Mattel, Hasbro, McDonald’s, Coca Cola, L’Oreal, Chanel, Dior, Estée Lauder.

  • The NPD Group - Director, Research Science

    Paris La Défense 2004 - 2009 Designed and managed gold-standard consumer and retail research for numerous verticals, including toys, video games, computer software, foodservice, food and beverage.

    Architect and advocate of NPD's Corporate Protocols, a best practices program recognized by senior management as directly improving quality.

    Provided insights to the world’s leading manufacturers and retailers, including Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, Mattel, Hasbro, Lego, Electronic Arts, Activision, General Mills, Target, Nestlé.

  • Various - Independent Consultant

    2002 - 2004 Marketing & Membership Development, The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, 2004-Present

    Data Strategy & Management, National Association of Securities Dealers, 2003

    Web Application & Database Development, CUstrategy, 2002

  • Pentagon Federal Credit Union - Manager, Strategic Member Research

    1999 - 2002 Improved marketing ROI by 3x using analytics to reduce costs and increase response.

    Partnered with EVP to establish a business plan and pro forma estimates for high net-worth investment
    services, investment property lending and general commercial lending.

  • Customer Insites - Vice President, Research and Operations

    1998 - 1999 Delivered consulting services to improve online customer acquisition and retention for dot-com leaders including Fox News, CareerBuilder, Adobe, Quicken Insurance and The Motley Fool.

    Directed the development and implementation of two large-scale engagement systems. Managed internal team and outside contractors.

  • Pentagon Federal Credit Union - Senior Marketing Research Analyst

    1995 - 1998 Created in-house analytics function saving $250K and yielding innovative retention strategies, highly effective database marketing programs, and Balanced Scorecard goals.

    Directed the development of enterprise data warehouse.

  • The American University - Lecturer and Research Assistant

    1991 - 1995 Performed academic research. Taught policy and statistics at undergraduate and graduate levels.

Formations

  • American University (Washington Dc)

    Washington Dc 1991 - 1998 Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)

    Political Science - Passed with Distinction in Public Policy concentration. Awarded full Graduate Fellowship.

  • University Of Pennsylvania The College (Philadelphia)

    Philadelphia 1987 - 1991 Bachelor of Arts

    Majored in economics and political science.

