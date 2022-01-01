Menu

Jonathan DELCOR

San Jose

En résumé

Mes compétences :
French
Network

Entreprises

  • Netgear - System Engineer

    San Jose 2012 - maintenant

  • Netgear - Global support Engineer

    San Jose 2011 - 2012 Engineer level 3
    Avanced skills in networking layer 2, layer 3, VPN, TCP/IP, QOS, wireless
    Good knowledge in NAS storage (Linux, Active directory, ISCSI)
    Advanced support for all vendors

  • Netgear - Network Support Engineer - French and arabic countries

    San Jose 2010 - 2011 Technical Team Leader Level 2
    Gateway Level 3 to the global support team
    Managing, coaching, training
    Avanced skills in networking layer 2, layer 3, VPN, TCP/IP, QOS, wireless
    Good knowledge in NAS storage (Linux, Active directory, ISCSI)

  • Sony Vaio - Technical support Analyst

    Puteaux 2009 - 2009 Technical support analyst for business team on Sony Vaio products
    Gateway repair center
    Gateway to the headquarter for the complaints
    Handling technical and complaints cases
    Coaching

  • Eternex - Self employed on IP products

    2006 - 2008 Sales, prospects, marketing on VoIP-ToIP products, mobile phone, networking
    Certified B3G Telcom to install gateway VoIP and Centrex system
    Advanced skills in Asterix (IPBX based on Linux)
    Software and hardware troubleshooting in different environments

  • SOFEB - Network specialist

    Toulouse 2002 - 2006 Delivery and connection of copiers in different environnments on 11 counties

Formations

Réseau