Jonathan DELCOR

San Jose2011 - 2012Engineer level 3
Avanced skills in networking layer 2, layer 3, VPN, TCP/IP, QOS, wireless
Good knowledge in NAS storage (Linux, Active directory, ISCSI)
Advanced support for all vendors
Netgear
- Network Support Engineer - French and arabic countries
San Jose2010 - 2011Technical Team Leader Level 2
Gateway Level 3 to the global support team
Managing, coaching, training
Sony Vaio
- Technical support Analyst
Puteaux2009 - 2009Technical support analyst for business team on Sony Vaio products
Gateway repair center
Gateway to the headquarter for the complaints
Handling technical and complaints cases
Coaching
Eternex
- Self employed on IP products
2006 - 2008Sales, prospects, marketing on VoIP-ToIP products, mobile phone, networking
Certified B3G Telcom to install gateway VoIP and Centrex system
Advanced skills in Asterix (IPBX based on Linux)
Software and hardware troubleshooting in different environments
SOFEB
- Network specialist
Toulouse2002 - 2006Delivery and connection of copiers in different environnments on 11 counties