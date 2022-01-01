Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan FOLLY
Ajouter
Jonathan FOLLY
REIMS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Reims
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
acolyance
- Chef de projet infomatique
2016 - maintenant
acolyance
- Analyste fonctionnel
2014 - 2015
Arwen Technologies
- Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux
2014 - 2014
Huttopia
- Technicien Informatique
2011 - 2014
Formations
Lycée Franklin Roosevelt Informatique de Gestion
Reims
2008 - 2010
Adminstration des Réseaux Locaux d'Entreprise
Réseau
Anaëlle ROCLE
Fanny BRETON (AGOGUÉ)
Lysiane KRAHENBUHL
Manuel POIRAT
Morgane PETIT
Olivier MARTEL
Solène SERRA
Tamara POTEHINA
Vincent LESPONNE