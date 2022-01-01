Menu

Jonathan FOLLY

REIMS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • acolyance - Chef de projet infomatique

    2016 - maintenant

  • acolyance - Analyste fonctionnel

    2014 - 2015

  • Arwen Technologies - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2014 - 2014

  • Huttopia - Technicien Informatique

    2011 - 2014

Formations

