Jonathan GOMEZ
Jonathan GOMEZ
PARIS 13
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
NACEL+
- Responsable Commercial
PARIS 13
2005 - maintenant
Secteur d'activité : Location de nacelles élevatrices
www.nacelplus.fr
LOCAREST
- Technico-Commercial
1998 - 2005
Secteur d'activité : Location de matériel pour le BTP.
www.locarest.com
Formations
Lycée Ecole Commerciale Privée Pigier Strasbourg
Strasbourg
1998 - 2000
Lycée René Cassin (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
1995 - 1997
Réseau
Anne SALMON
Antoine SALMON
Arnaud DELRIEU
Benoit PAPI
Christophe GUILLOT
David BACHARYAR
Elie KENNEL
Grégoire KOP
Jean-Marc RACHULA
Laetitia JANTZI