Jonathan HIRSCHMILLER
RENNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Nicoll
- Technico commercial
2008 - maintenant
Formations
IUT COLMAR (Université De Haute Alsace) (Colmar)
Colmar
1992 - 1994
IUT COLMAR (Université De Haute Alsace) (Colmar)
Colmar
1992 - 1994
Réseau
Christophe VRIGNAUD
Cohb Industrie (Noyal-sur-Vilaine)
Gilles PRONOST
Guillaume BUFFARD
Nicolas LECOINTE
Potrel CHRISTOPHE
Richard DERVEAU
Serge PRONOST
Xavier DUBLANCQ