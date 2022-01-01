Jonathan JONDERKO

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Martin
Looking for a great opportunity in France or Berlin.
Actually based in Saint-Martin, Caribbean.
Last production :
- PRINCESS TAM TAM with Jan Welters - Sint Maarten
- PRADA with AnneMarieke Van Drimelen - St Barth
- WORLD STREET JOURNAL with Cass Bird - St Barth
- VANITY FAIR ITALY with Wayne Maser - Sint Maarten
- VICTORIA SECRETS with Russel James - Sint Maarten
Website :Array
Photo :Array
Mes compétences :
Montage vidéo
Graphisme
Infographie
Régisseur
Prise de vue vidéo
Réalisation audiovisuelle
Pas de formation renseignée