Jonathan JONDERKO

CHAMBRAY LES TOURS

Looking for a great opportunity in France or Berlin.
Actually based in Saint-Martin, Caribbean.

Last production :

- PRINCESS TAM TAM with Jan Welters - Sint Maarten
- PRADA with AnneMarieke Van Drimelen - St Barth
- WORLD STREET JOURNAL with Cass Bird - St Barth
- VANITY FAIR ITALY with Wayne Maser - Sint Maarten
- VICTORIA SECRETS with Russel James - Sint Maarten

Mes compétences :
Montage vidéo
Graphisme
Infographie
Régisseur
Prise de vue vidéo
Réalisation audiovisuelle

Entreprises

  • Intermittent - Monteur/Réalisateur

    CHAMBRAY LES TOURS maintenant

  • Red Cloud - CEO

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

