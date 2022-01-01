Jonathan MATIMA

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Achats
Logistique
Luxe
International
Sap
Transport
Autonome
Entreprises
RATP
- Analyste Exploitation sur la Ligne 2 du Métro parisien
ParismaintenantAnalyse des retards du métro et création de rapports journaliers pour une démarche qualité
Société de Transport de Montréal
- En Charge de la Distribution et de la Gestion des Stocks
maintenantOptimisation et normalisation des 7 dépôts de bus de la ville
MGI Digital Graphic Technology
- En charge de la Gestion des Stocks
maintenantPicking et contrôle des pièces des imprimantes industrielles, Préparation de salons
DHL Global Forwarding
- Gestionnaire & Coordinateur Logistique Airbus LTP Control Tower
La Plaine-Saint-DenismaintenantOrganisation et pilotage des flux de transport des pièces Airbus, Facturation, Interface client
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Assistant Manager du Centre de Distribution
maintenantCoordinateur des comptes logistique, management de l’entrepôt et des opérateurs
Suntory Beverage and Food Europe / Orangina Schweppes
- Logistics Procurement Manager
2016 - maintenantCategory Management for Warehousing, Transport, Pallets & Material Handling Equipment for EMEA & Caribbean region (120m€ budget)
- Lead tenders and RFQs, identify synergies and opportunities in a cost management/ best value approach.
o Regional Tender of Material Handling Equipment (Forklifts)
o Selection and implementation of Logistics Storage Partners (South Africa, Kenya, Trinidad, France)
o Various Transportation Tenders (Ocean Freight, Road tanker, Road ambient…)
- Risk Management: Build up SLA/KPIs, cost estimate Vs risk of change, contract negotiation, check of financial health & dependency risk.
- Continuous Innovation: define and track the progress plans, regular performance reviews with business partners and suppliers, identification and support for optimizations and local initiatives.
- Benchmark, Business Intelligence, Business Watch to identify evolutions and opportunities.
- Define and lead Category strategy across the BU and share best practices
- Coordinate Cross BU opportunities and animate the international network of business partners.
Dhl Global Forwarding
- Procurement and Carrier Manager for LLP Alstom (LLP)
La Plaine-Saint-Denis2014 - 2016- Selection of contractors (3PL) and rate negotiation to optimize the « good value for money » ratio for Alstom Grid account depending of the specifications predefined.(transport budget 100m €).
- Establishment of a procurement strategy (creation of panel, quick wins, calendar for RFQs, flow analysis, reengineering…).
- Legalization of the agreements with the 3PL by creating Master Service Agreement (MSA) and Service Level Agreement (SLA).
- Implementation of the 3PL with the Control Towers (Irlande, India, China) and the Front Offices.
- Performance monitoring using KPIS and deviation analysis based on the standards defined in the MSA and the SLAs.
- Organization of Quarterly Business Reviews (QBR) with the contractors.
- Proposal and launching of corrective actions regarding the operations and optimization of the sourcing procedures to improve the performance.
- Interface with Alstom Grid Central Team and Alstom Grid Worldwide Units.
- Deployment of EDI interfaces with 3PL to retrieve shipment information (milestones & locations) and integrate them in the global TMS.
Lanvin SA
- Acheteur Transport
2010 - 2014Achat de Transport
- Recherche et négociation des meilleures solutions de sous-traitance et d'achat transport en fonction des attentes du client interne
- Contrôle des factures transport par sondage et suivi budgétaire
- Suivi mensuel et amélioration des tableaux de bord "Achats de prestation transport"
- Mise en place d'un suivi Qualité et Audit des transporteurs
Coordination
- Anticipation des besoins des clients internes (Conseil dans le choix de l'Incoterm, Communication des délais de livraisons par zone...)
- Participation aux actions menées par la Supply Chain (Optimisation du colisage pour le transport, mise en place de solution EDI)
Douane
- Participation à la mise en place d'un projet First Sale Rule pour l'export USA.
- Mise en place d'une base de Donnée Douane par type de produit
- Suivi et contrôle des tableaux de Bord Douane des différentes filiales.
Hygiène Office
- Chargé de Projet Planning - Logistique
2009 - 2010Optimisation du planning des tâches et des tournées d'intervention des techniciens.
Mise en place d'une solution informatique communiquant avec l'actuel PGI/ERP