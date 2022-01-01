Menu

Jonathan MATIMA

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Achats
Logistique
Luxe
International
Sap
Transport
Autonome

Entreprises

  • RATP - Analyste Exploitation sur la Ligne 2 du Métro parisien

    Paris maintenant Analyse des retards du métro et création de rapports journaliers pour une démarche qualité

  • Société de Transport de Montréal - En Charge de la Distribution et de la Gestion des Stocks

    maintenant Optimisation et normalisation des 7 dépôts de bus de la ville

  • MGI Digital Graphic Technology - En charge de la Gestion des Stocks

    maintenant Picking et contrôle des pièces des imprimantes industrielles, Préparation de salons

  • DHL Global Forwarding - Gestionnaire & Coordinateur Logistique Airbus LTP Control Tower

    La Plaine-Saint-Denis maintenant Organisation et pilotage des flux de transport des pièces Airbus, Facturation, Interface client

  • Hellmann Worldwide Logistics - Assistant Manager du Centre de Distribution

    maintenant Coordinateur des comptes logistique, management de l’entrepôt et des opérateurs

  • Suntory Beverage and Food Europe / Orangina Schweppes - Logistics Procurement Manager

    2016 - maintenant Category Management for Warehousing, Transport, Pallets & Material Handling Equipment for EMEA & Caribbean region (120m€ budget)
    - Lead tenders and RFQs, identify synergies and opportunities in a cost management/ best value approach.
    o Regional Tender of Material Handling Equipment (Forklifts)
    o Selection and implementation of Logistics Storage Partners (South Africa, Kenya, Trinidad, France)
    o Various Transportation Tenders (Ocean Freight, Road tanker, Road ambient…)
    - Risk Management: Build up SLA/KPIs, cost estimate Vs risk of change, contract negotiation, check of financial health & dependency risk.
    - Continuous Innovation: define and track the progress plans, regular performance reviews with business partners and suppliers, identification and support for optimizations and local initiatives.
    - Benchmark, Business Intelligence, Business Watch to identify evolutions and opportunities.
    - Define and lead Category strategy across the BU and share best practices
    - Coordinate Cross BU opportunities and animate the international network of business partners.

  • Dhl Global Forwarding - Procurement and Carrier Manager for LLP Alstom (LLP)

    La Plaine-Saint-Denis 2014 - 2016 - Selection of contractors (3PL) and rate negotiation to optimize the « good value for money » ratio for Alstom Grid account depending of the specifications predefined.(transport budget 100m €).
    - Establishment of a procurement strategy (creation of panel, quick wins, calendar for RFQs, flow analysis, reengineering…).
    - Legalization of the agreements with the 3PL by creating Master Service Agreement (MSA) and Service Level Agreement (SLA).
    - Implementation of the 3PL with the Control Towers (Irlande, India, China) and the Front Offices.
    - Performance monitoring using KPIS and deviation analysis based on the standards defined in the MSA and the SLAs.
    - Organization of Quarterly Business Reviews (QBR) with the contractors.
    - Proposal and launching of corrective actions regarding the operations and optimization of the sourcing procedures to improve the performance.
    - Interface with Alstom Grid Central Team and Alstom Grid Worldwide Units.
    - Deployment of EDI interfaces with 3PL to retrieve shipment information (milestones & locations) and integrate them in the global TMS.

  • Lanvin SA - Acheteur Transport

    2010 - 2014 Achat de Transport
    - Recherche et négociation des meilleures solutions de sous-traitance et d'achat transport en fonction des attentes du client interne
    - Contrôle des factures transport par sondage et suivi budgétaire
    - Suivi mensuel et amélioration des tableaux de bord "Achats de prestation transport"
    - Mise en place d'un suivi Qualité et Audit des transporteurs

    Coordination
    - Anticipation des besoins des clients internes (Conseil dans le choix de l'Incoterm, Communication des délais de livraisons par zone...)
    - Participation aux actions menées par la Supply Chain (Optimisation du colisage pour le transport, mise en place de solution EDI)

    Douane
    - Participation à la mise en place d'un projet First Sale Rule pour l'export USA.
    - Mise en place d'une base de Donnée Douane par type de produit
    - Suivi et contrôle des tableaux de Bord Douane des différentes filiales.

  • Hygiène Office - Chargé de Projet Planning - Logistique

    2009 - 2010 Optimisation du planning des tâches et des tournées d'intervention des techniciens.
    Mise en place d'une solution informatique communiquant avec l'actuel PGI/ERP

Formations

