Menu

Jonathan MELGAR

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Je ne peux pas vivre sans musique - CM

    2013 - 2016

  • Photographie.com - Responsable Partenariats

    2011 - 2011

  • Kawet - Business Developper

    2011 - 2013

  • Galerie Pascal Vanhoecke - Chargé de communication

    2010 - 2011

  • SFR - Assiatant Chef de Produit WiFi

    2007 - 2007

  • Naïve - Assistant Responsable Artistes / Wolrd Music

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • ESC Rouen

    Mont Saint Aignan maintenant

  • Universidad Argentina De Empresas (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 2008 - 2008 Communication

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Mont Saint Aignan)

    Mont Saint Aignan 2005 - 2008 Gestion de projet / Entreprenariat

  • Université Cergy Pontoise

    Sarcelles 2003 - 2005

  • Lycée Du St Rosaire

    Sarcelles 1999 - 2002 Scientifique

Réseau