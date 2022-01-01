Menu

Jonathan NEWMAN

BRUXELLES

En résumé

I'm a communications professional with more than 15 years experience in project management and communication activities. In 2010 I set up Spargo Communications to share this experience with those who need help to manage their communication activities.

I focus on digital & visual communication, which includes web and mobile apps development, graphic and print design, filming, and much more. I also offer Project Management services to clients who do not have the resources to manage large and complex communication projects.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Gestion de projet
Adobe Illustrator
Graphisme
Adobe Photoshop
Rédaction

Entreprises

  • Spargo Communications - Managing Director

    2010 - maintenant Spargo Communications is a consultancy set up and managed by Jonathan Newman who has more than 15 years experience in project management and communication activities.

    At Spargo we strive to offer services of great quality while ensuring efficiency, flexibility and thus value for money. Spargo prides itself to be very reactive, to always deliver on time and to respect your budget. These qualities make of Spargo a reliable and privileged partner.

    Spargo works with experts selected not only for their competencies & experience, but also for their professionalism and enthusiasm. Thanks to its network, Spargo can put together the right team for your project.

Formations

  • London School Of Economics And Political Science (London)

    London 1995 - 1996 MSc European Studies

Réseau