RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier
Www.jonathan-penven.sdhlq.ru
Mes compétences :
Adressage IPv4
Connaissance de la technologie Cisco
Mise en place d'un parc informatique
Administrateur Système et Réseau
Notion VmWare
Supervision, dépannage et prévention des anomalies
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Wi-Fi
Web
SQL
Microsoft Windows 2012 Server
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Frame Relay
FTP
Domain Name Server Protocol
C Programming Language
Active Directory