Www.jonathan-penven.sdhlq.ru



Mes compétences :

Adressage IPv4

Connaissance de la technologie Cisco

Mise en place d'un parc informatique

Administrateur Système et Réseau

Notion VmWare

Supervision, dépannage et prévention des anomalies

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Wi-Fi

Web

SQL

Microsoft Windows 2012 Server

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft SharePoint

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Linux

LAN/WAN > VLAN

Frame Relay

FTP

Domain Name Server Protocol

C Programming Language

Active Directory