Jonathan SAYAG

Levallois-Perret

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Diplômé d'un BTS IG Option Développeur d'Applications en 2009, ainsi que d'une licence professionnel METINET en 2010, je travaille actuellement dans la société SQLI à Lyon en tant que Lead Developer Magento 2 :
http://www.sqli.com

Mes compétences :
PHP / MYSQL
Magento design
Magento développement
Jquery / Prototype / Scriptaculous / Ajax
CSS
HTML/XHTML
Photoshop
Zend Frameworks
ASP.NET
VBA
XHTML
AJAX
PHP
Joomla
Wordpress
.NET
Prestashop
Symfony 2
Backbone
JQuery Mobile
GruntJS / Bower / GulpJS
Node.js
Jenkins
Satis
Ruby on Rails
Gitlab
Ruby
Composer
Sonarqube
Continous Integration
Docker
Magento 2

Entreprises

  • SQLI - Technical Expert PHP

    Levallois-Perret 2016 - maintenant

  • GFI Informatique - Lead Developer Magento

    Saint-Ouen 2014 - maintenant

  • LLP TVA - Webmaster

    2010 - 2011 - Création et gestion du site de l'entreprise
    - Intégration graphique
    - Intégration de l'entreprise aux différents réseaux sociaux (OnlyLyon, Viadeo, Linkedin, etc..)

  • Miura Conseil - Développeur / Intégrateur Magento Certifié

    2009 - 2014 Développement et mise en place de site vitrine / boutique en ligne pour des sociétés.

    Les principaux outils utilisés étant :
    - Wordpress
    - Joomla
    - SPIP
    - Prestashop
    - Magento

    Les langages :
    - PHP / MySQL
    - Javascript

  • Business Geographic, Groupe CIRIL - Stagiaire Développeur d'Applications

    2008 - 2009 Mission:
    Développement d'un analyseur syntaxique de XML géographique en JAVA, implémentant la librairie JAVA GeoTools.

    Langages et technologies utilisés :
    - JAVA
    - XML
    - Bibliothèque GeoTools

  • ISCOP - Stagiaire Développeur d'Applications

    2007 - 2008 Mission:
    Développement d'une application VBA (Visual Basic) pour lié dynamiquement une base de données de type Access et des documents types (factures, devis, courriels, etc...).

    Langages et technologies utilisés :
    - VBA
    - Liaison DAO
    - Microsoft Office

Formations

