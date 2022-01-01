Jordi ROMÉA

-
Marposs
- Responsable produit
Commercial | Le Bourget du Lac
2022 - maintenant
-
WOODMIZER
- Responsable de filiale francophone
Direction générale | Bourgoin-Jallieu (38300)
2019 - 2022
-
ACCRETECH Europe GmbH
- Metrology Business Area Manager
Commercial | Meylan (38240)
2016 - 2019
-
Consultant
- Business Development Manager
Le Bourget du Lac
2015 - 2015
Business Development Manager chez Spyboat Technologies (7 mois), Evesca Design (6 mois)
-
FARO France
- Metrology Business Manager
Commercial | Grenoble (38000)
2014 - 2014
-
Keyence
- Ingénieur Technico-commercial/Cadre Commercial
Commercial | Grenoble (38000)
2010 - 2013
-
RAM Sonepar Comptoir Lyonnais d'électricité
- Technico-commercial
Commercial | Grenoble (38000)
2004 - 2009