Joseph VERRON

ANGERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Réalité virtuelle
Connaissance monde Chine
Design Patterns
Java
Sas
Sql
Gwt
Jee
C

Entreprises

  • Enedis - Information Technology Consultant

    2016 - maintenant Development of tools enabling a network to operate electric computations.
    - Design and implementation of C# resilient modular multithreaded framework
    - Intégration of Powerfactory application
    - Python tooling & Bat scripting

  • Amundi - Information Technology Consultant

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Maintenance and Global Refactoring of legacy java application
    - java 1.5 to 7,
    - a main Swing component,
    - an extensive housebuilt batch system,
    - coupling to various database systems (Sybase, Sqlserver)
    - mavenisation of the project build architecture
    - generalisation of the continuous integration process (Jenkins, SonarQube)
    - instauration of code reviews with GitLab

  • Erdf - Ingenieur etudes et developement

    2014 - 2015 Développement d'applications. Web full stack.
    Css, Gwt, java, MySQL.
    Problematiques de refactorisations importantes.

  • La Banque Postale Assurances IARD - Consultant - Assistant Pilotage Commercial

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Genigraph - Consultant - Ingénieur et Développement

    Malakoff 2013 - maintenant

  • Worldline - Developpeur Java Hibernate

    Bezons 2013 - 2013

  • Thales Communications - Developpeur Unity 3D

    Colombes 2011 - 2012

  • Monroc - Assistant Maitrise d'ouvrage

    2011 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

