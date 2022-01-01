Joseph VERRON

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Réalité virtuelle
Connaissance monde Chine
Design Patterns
Java
Sas
Sql
Gwt
Jee
C
Entreprises
Enedis
- Information Technology Consultant
2016 - maintenantDevelopment of tools enabling a network to operate electric computations.
- Design and implementation of C# resilient modular multithreaded framework
- Intégration of Powerfactory application
- Python tooling & Bat scripting
Amundi
- Information Technology Consultant
Paris2015 - 2016Maintenance and Global Refactoring of legacy java application
- java 1.5 to 7,
- a main Swing component,
- an extensive housebuilt batch system,
- coupling to various database systems (Sybase, Sqlserver)
- mavenisation of the project build architecture
- generalisation of the continuous integration process (Jenkins, SonarQube)
- instauration of code reviews with GitLab
Erdf
- Ingenieur etudes et developement
2014 - 2015Développement d'applications. Web full stack.
Css, Gwt, java, MySQL.
Problematiques de refactorisations importantes.
La Banque Postale Assurances IARD
- Consultant - Assistant Pilotage Commercial
Paris2013 - 2014
Genigraph
- Consultant - Ingénieur et Développement