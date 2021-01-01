Juan JUAN LERENA (LERENA)

A Director with 24 years experience working within the Consumer and Luxury Goods industry. Highly experienced in developing e-Commerce and digital marketing organisations, improving and executing Multi-channel business retail and marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.



My history exemplifies my dedication, achievements, leadership, financial acumen and in-depth knowledge of markets, e-Commerce, digital marketing and rapid changing business environments. I value my integrity, take responsibility for my decisions and inspire with a vision whilst demonstrating empathy.