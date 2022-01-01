Julie LAZARD

I’m a multi-skilled professional who is experienced in planning, organising and coordinating a wide range of creative and administrative operations, with proficiency in Office Suite and Adobe Suite. I’m able to deal with people at all levels and ensure that complex functional projects run like clockwork. I’m an easy going, creative and proactive team player who enjoys challenging and diverse roles.



--------------



Approach of every project with respect, open-mindedness and hard work

Dedication to find the most cost-effective and creative solutions for all challenges

Orientation, from concept to completion, toward messages that attract attention and drive responses



Care for content ergonomy and user driven usability

Foundness of rapid design prototyping

Understanding of web production and graphic optimization

Experience in web/mobile/tablet site and application design, in print and video

Friendship with color theory and palettes

Proficiency in Photoshop, Indesign, Illustrator advanced techniques



--------------



MARKETING

Market analysis – Strategic, technological and graphical forecasting

Communication planning and creative brief writing

SEO - Adwords recommendation and creation

Project management and creative deliverables overseeing



SOFTWARE

Photoshop - Illustrator InDesign - Flash - AfterEffect - Word - Excel Powerpoint - 3DsMax



PROGRAMMING LANGUAGES

HTML5 - CSS3 - XML - Javascript - PHP (notions) - Actionscript (notions)



LANGUES

French - mother tongue

English - full professional proficiency

Spanish - elementary proficiency

Korean - beginner



Mes compétences :

Publicité

Communication

Gestion de projet

Graphisme

Marketing