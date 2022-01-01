Julie LAZARD

I’m a multi-skilled professional who is experienced in planning, organising and coordinating a wide range of creative and administrative operations, with proficiency in Office Suite and Adobe Suite. I’m able to deal with people at all levels and ensure that complex functional projects run like clockwork. I’m an easy going, creative and proactive team player who enjoys challenging and diverse roles.
Approach of every project with respect, open-mindedness and hard work
Dedication to find the most cost-effective and creative solutions for all challenges
Orientation, from concept to completion, toward messages that attract attention and drive responses
Care for content ergonomy and user driven usability
Foundness of rapid design prototyping
Understanding of web production and graphic optimization
Experience in web/mobile/tablet site and application design, in print and video
Friendship with color theory and palettes
Proficiency in Photoshop, Indesign, Illustrator advanced techniques
MARKETING
Market analysis – Strategic, technological and graphical forecasting
Communication planning and creative brief writing
SEO - Adwords recommendation and creation
Project management and creative deliverables overseeing
SOFTWARE
Photoshop - Illustrator InDesign - Flash - AfterEffect - Word - Excel Powerpoint - 3DsMax
PROGRAMMING LANGUAGES
HTML5 - CSS3 - XML - Javascript - PHP (notions) - Actionscript (notions)
LANGUES
French - mother tongue
English - full professional proficiency
Spanish - elementary proficiency
Korean - beginner
