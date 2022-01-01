Menu

Julie LAZARD

LONDRES

En résumé

I’m a multi-skilled professional who is experienced in planning, organising and coordinating a wide range of creative and administrative operations, with proficiency in Office Suite and Adobe Suite. I’m able to deal with people at all levels and ensure that complex functional projects run like clockwork. I’m an easy going, creative and proactive team player who enjoys challenging and diverse roles.

Approach of every project with respect, open-mindedness and hard work
Dedication to find the most cost-effective and creative solutions for all challenges
Orientation, from concept to completion, toward messages that attract attention and drive responses

Care for content ergonomy and user driven usability
Foundness of rapid design prototyping
Understanding of web production and graphic optimization
Experience in web/mobile/tablet site and application design, in print and video
Friendship with color theory and palettes
Proficiency in Photoshop, Indesign, Illustrator advanced techniques

MARKETING
Market analysis – Strategic, technological and graphical forecasting
Communication planning and creative brief writing
SEO - Adwords recommendation and creation
Project management and creative deliverables overseeing

SOFTWARE
Photoshop - Illustrator InDesign - Flash - AfterEffect - Word - Excel Powerpoint - 3DsMax

PROGRAMMING LANGUAGES
HTML5 - CSS3 - XML - Javascript - PHP (notions) - Actionscript (notions)

LANGUES
French - mother tongue
English - full professional proficiency
Spanish - elementary proficiency
Korean - beginner

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Communication
Gestion de projet
Graphisme
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Sabbatical Homes - Account manager

    2014 - maintenant Assisting in the day-to-day management of the properties portfolio.
    Defining and monitoring budgets, revenue targets, performance objectives, arrears and resource allocations for each property.
    Handling any related queries tenants and/or clients pre-booking, during stay and after stay.
    Administrating contracts, budgets, arrears and resource allocations for each account.
    Identifying, planning and managing internal and external multi-discipline contractors for any maintenance and repair work.

  • London Borough of Camden - Account Manager

    2014 - 2014 Managing and developing the retail portfolio of traders and markets.
    Defining and monitoring performance data, revenue targets and performance objectives.
    Administrating contracts, budgets, arrears and resource allocations for each account.
    Managing relationships and workflow by insuring the relay between different teams and projects.

  • Samsung ETO - Part of the Marketing Team

    2013 - 2013 Defining sales, revenue targets and performance objectives.
    Producing documents, briefing papers, reports, agendas, presentations for meetings.
    Providing innovative ideas and solutions by implementing new trends and keeping abreast of market developments.
    Managing relationships and workflow by writing briefs, ensuring the relay between different teams and projects.

  • Système Polaire - Art Director

    2012 - 2012 Web site
    Mobile site
    Mobile app (iPhone)

    Design - UX - Development

  • Sup'Internet - Administrative and educational assistant

    2011 - 2012 Assisting in the construction and redaction of the educational curriculum.
    Accompanying teachers during the preparation of their classes to ensure a state of the art education.
    Helping with the smooth running of the school administration and other secretarial duties. eg. supervising the use of
    teaching rooms, materials and resources, raising purchase orders, claiming expenses and arranging invoices.

  • - - Creative director, marketing & digital consultant

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Delivering multiple projects simultaneously within budget, schedule & customer expectations.
    Enhancing operations, business plans and communication campaigns through cost-effective and creative solutions.
    Developing, from concept to completion, messages and strategies that attract attention and drive responses.
    Identifying and managing internal and external multi-discipline contractors.
    Preparing proposals, costings and contracts, scheduling design and development time.

  • ACSEL Computer Science Laboratory - UX Designer

    2011 - 2011 Undertaking and analysing user research as well as user testing (both formal and on an ad hoc basis).
    Translating customer insights into designed experiences by developing storyboards, mock-ups and prototypes.
    Performing content and application audits including gauging the usability of new and existing products and making
    constructive suggestions for enhancement.

  • Betwin - Art Director

    2011 - 2011 Web site
    Print

    Design - UX

  • PennyLane - Art director

    Москва 2010 - 2010 Web site
    Print
    Video

    Design - UX - Development

  • Association Art&Fact - President and Founder

    2009 - 2010 Experience of managing a team of up to 25 staff members.
    Tracking team hours and project expenses, managing and prioritising skills.
    Strategically planning and executing large scale & high-end events.
    Producing detailed proposals for event schedules, venues, suppliers, legal obligations, staffing and budgets.
    Finding suitable and commercially viable venues for events while sourcing high quality hosts and entertainers.
    Dealing with Health & Safety issues as well as Risk Assessments.

Formations

  • ESG Management School

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Thesis about the role and impact of luxury brands mobile communication - august-december 2012

  • E-Art Sup

    Kremlin Bicêtre 2008 - 2011 Design and graphic communication (option : Interactive Design and UX Design)

  • Lycée Claude Monet

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Baccalauréat Littéraire option Arts plastiques et Histoire de l'Art

Réseau