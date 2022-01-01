Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julie THORE
Ajouter
Julie THORE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Apave
- Assistante commerciale
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Mairie de saint ismier
- Animatrice en centre de loisir
2014 - 2015
Formations
Idrac Business School (Grenoble)
Grenoble
2015 - 2017
BAFA
Lyon
2014 - maintenant
BAFA
Réseau
Béatrice DUC DUCLA
François CARDACI
Herve GAYET
Idrac CAMPUS DE GRENOBLE
Jean-Pascal HEBRARD
Margot RIPOLL
Romain BURGOS
Sébastien MASIERO
Thomas YA
Véronique HORN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z