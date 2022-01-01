Menu

Julie UNG

PARIS

Entreprises

  • McKinsey & Company - Senior Financial Analyst, Brazil

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • Alstom Power - Project Controller, Brazil

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2015 - 2015 - Ensure that project calculations reflect current status of project
    - Control and analyze the Cash flow
    - Control and analyze the milestone
    - Review forecast
    - Invoice customers and follow-up on overdue customer receipts.
    - Prepare and perform quarterly project reviews

  • Alstom Power - Financial Controller, Brazil

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2014 - 2014 Tendering (8 months):
    - Calculation of costs/price provisions for national and international offers
    - Analysis of economic indicators (exchange rates, costumer price index)
    - Optimisation of cash-flow curves
    - Preparation of Hedge quotation request

    Reporting (4 months):
    - Monitoring and preparing the backlog
    - Analyzing the new orders and margin mouvements
    - Monthly reporting to management

  • Alstom Power - Business Analyst

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2012 - 2013 - Participate in the Project Portfolio Management
    - Monthly consolidations; Quarterly reporting
    - Preparation and consolidation of the IS Budget
    - Management System Support – SharePoint
    - Cost reduction analysis

  • Laboratoire Zydus - Internship in Commercial Controling and Accounting

    2012 - 2012 - Reconciliations / Banking reconciliations
    - Invoice control
    - Introduction into SAP

Formations

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Master 2 Auditing, Controling

    Sandwich course
    Essay : Le mécénat des grandes entreprises françaises

  • Athlone Institute Of Technology AIT (Athlone)

    Athlone 2010 - 2011 Mention "Merit"

  • IUT

    Saint Denis 2008 - 2010 semestre ERASMUS: Athlone, Ireland

  • Lycée Sophie Germain

    Paris 2005 - 2008 BAC S

