-
McKinsey & Company
- Senior Financial Analyst, Brazil
PARIS
2016 - maintenant
-
Alstom Power
- Project Controller, Brazil
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2015 - 2015
- Ensure that project calculations reflect current status of project
- Control and analyze the Cash flow
- Control and analyze the milestone
- Review forecast
- Invoice customers and follow-up on overdue customer receipts.
- Prepare and perform quarterly project reviews
-
Alstom Power
- Financial Controller, Brazil
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2014 - 2014
Tendering (8 months):
- Calculation of costs/price provisions for national and international offers
- Analysis of economic indicators (exchange rates, costumer price index)
- Optimisation of cash-flow curves
- Preparation of Hedge quotation request
Reporting (4 months):
- Monitoring and preparing the backlog
- Analyzing the new orders and margin mouvements
- Monthly reporting to management
-
Alstom Power
- Business Analyst
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2012 - 2013
- Participate in the Project Portfolio Management
- Monthly consolidations; Quarterly reporting
- Preparation and consolidation of the IS Budget
- Management System Support – SharePoint
- Cost reduction analysis
-
Laboratoire Zydus
- Internship in Commercial Controling and Accounting
2012 - 2012
- Reconciliations / Banking reconciliations
- Invoice control
- Introduction into SAP