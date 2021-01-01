Julien Alexandre CHABERT

-
freelance
- Actor
2017 - maintenant
Face and body to be reckoned with, not to mention the voice...
-
FREELANCER - CONSULTANT
- Composer, Sound Engineer
2017 - maintenant
I mix pure electricity music on both monitors and FOH right from the stage for you. I had under my faders the likes of Liz Mc Comb, Maze ft Frankie Beverly, John Martyn & Danny Thompson, Hybrid ft Julee Cruise, Babybird, Chris Martin, Suzanne Vega, Iggy Pop, The Blues Brothers (Steve Cropper and all the bunch, proper stuff), Daniel Lanois ft Bono The White Stripes, Eminem, Magnetic Fields, Buddy Guy ... new passport with no criminal record, I am making, as you read this, my own triple album, currently running a project recording studio.
-
freelance
- Formateur
2017 - maintenant
"Prof" indépendant de guitare, solfège, harmonie et anglais.
-
Les Restaurants du Coeur
- Cuisinier autonome
2014 - 2015
-
Intérim
- Commis, Cuisinier
Autre | Grenoble (38000)
2010 - 2017
Cuisinier restauration traditionnelle, collectivités, traiteur...
-
MTV Europe -VH1 (London)
- Sound Engineer
2000 - 2004
Engineered monitors for artists shooting videos (Eminem, Moloko, Magnetic Fields...)
-
Channel 4 - Ginger Productions
- Sound Engineer
2000 - 2003
Engineered PA sound on "TFI Friday" and "The Priory" TV shows (hosted by Chris Evans, Zoe Ball, Jamie Theakston...featured artists such as Prince, Santana, Sting, Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Coldplay, Muse, Moby, Stereophonics, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Jamiroquai...)
-
O2 SHEPHERDS BUSH EMPIRE
- Sound Engineer
1998 - 2005
Engineered PA, FOH and Monitors sound for over a thousand of concerts including The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Mark Knopfler, Tom Petty, Iggy Pop, Radiohead, Suzanne Vega, Daniel Lanois, Björk, Norah Jones, Amy Winehouse, Buddy Guy, Robert Cray, Asian Dub Foundation, Captain Beefheart, Patti Smith, Status Quo, Toto, Dixie Chicks, The Bangles, Kraftwerk, Jeff Beck...many more...
-
Myself
- Musicien then Sound Engineer
1985 - 2009
on tour or recording with The Chameleon's Day, Electramusidrome, Umanifest then as a live sound engineer: Heatwave, Odissey, George Mac Rae, Liz Mc Comb, Maze, Hybrid ft Julee Cruise, John Martyn & Danny Thompson, Babybird, Katherine Jenkins, Amici Forever...