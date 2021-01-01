Julien FIERE

-
KB PowerTech GmbH, Berlin, All
- Chef de projet ferroviaire
2014 - maintenant
-
Q.Cells CdTe GmbH (Calyxo), Thalheim, ALL
- Team Lead Développement Dépôt de Couches
2009 - 2013
Procédé atmosphérique de déposition de CdS-CdTe pour applications photovoltaiques
-
Q.Cells SE, Thalheim, ALL
- Ingénieur Procédés Métallisation
2008 - 2008
Contacts métalliques pour cellules solaires poly-cristalline
-
MergeOptics Inc. - Milpitas, USA
- Manager Marketing Produit
2007 - 2008
Portfolio 10Gbit/s et roadmap vers 40/100Gbit/s
-
MergeOptics GmbH -Berlin, ALL
- Ingénieur Développement Optique Intégrée
2005 - 2006
Production d’un micro-module silicium incluant composants actifs et fibre optique