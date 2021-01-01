Menu

Julien FIERE

BERLIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • KB PowerTech GmbH, Berlin, All - Chef de projet ferroviaire

    2014 - maintenant

  • Q.Cells CdTe GmbH (Calyxo), Thalheim, ALL - Team Lead Développement Dépôt de Couches

    2009 - 2013 Procédé atmosphérique de déposition de CdS-CdTe pour applications photovoltaiques

  • Q.Cells SE, Thalheim, ALL - Ingénieur Procédés Métallisation

    2008 - 2008 Contacts métalliques pour cellules solaires poly-cristalline

  • MergeOptics Inc. - Milpitas, USA - Manager Marketing Produit

    2007 - 2008 Portfolio 10Gbit/s et roadmap vers 40/100Gbit/s

  • MergeOptics GmbH -Berlin, ALL - Ingénieur Développement Optique Intégrée

    2005 - 2006 Production d’un micro-module silicium incluant composants actifs et fibre optique

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale Marseille

    Marseille maintenant

  • Technische Universität Berlin (Berlin)

    Berlin 2003 - 2004 European Master of Optics for the Information Society

    Enseignement en optique, optique intégrée, optique des semi-conducteurs et télécommunications. Programme organisé par la Technische Universität Berlin - ALL, l’Ecole Centrale Marseille - FR et le Politecnico di Milano Milan – IT

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Centrale Marseille

    Marseille 2001 - 2003 Enseignement généraliste - Spécialisation en optique et physique des semiconducteurs

Réseau