Julien GUERIN

-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
-
Capgemini Technology Services SAS
- Chef d'équipe / Architecte Solutions
PARIS-LA DEFENSE
2012 - 2013
Client: French Interior Ministry (Home Office) / ANTS (Agence Nationale des Titres Sécurisés)
Project : Reworking of the Driving License Information System to comply with the European format.
Project members : 120 people
Team : 10 people
Mission:
- Supervision of the software implementation
- Definition of the tasks assessments
- Planning of the tasks
- Risks evaluation
- Code reviews
- Participation in functional and technical meetings
Skills: J2EE, Spring, Struts 2, Tiles, SOAP, Oracle 11g, Hibernate, SOA, UML Conception
Tools: Archiva, Continuum, Jenkins, Sonar, MagicDraw
-
Capgemini Technology Services SAS
- Architecte Solutions
PARIS-LA DEFENSE
2011 - 2012
Client: APEC
Project : SaaS (Software as a Service) web software for skills assessment managment.
Team : 5 to 10 people
Mission:
- Agile management (SCRUM method)
- Supervision of the software implementation
- Definition of the technical infrastructure and software architecture
- Participation in technical workshops
- Developments on the Open Source Framework XML Field
- Implementation of REST services & pages.
- In charge of software deployment (Puppet)
Skills: J2EE, Spring, Struts 2, Tiles, JERSEY, XMLField, Mysql, Hibernate, JQuery, Deployment automation.
Tools: Confluence, Jira, Jenkins, Sonar, Puppet
-
Capgemini Technology Services SAS
- Consultant
PARIS-LA DEFENSE
2007 - 2011
Client: Head Office of Public Finance
Project : Intranet web software for tax control analysis on french professional contributors.
Team : 3 to 6 people
Mission:
- Developments on JAVA Frameworks
- Implementation of SOAP services,
- Implementation of high-level loading tests,
- Programmer and tests team manager.
Skills: J2EE, Struts 1, Tiles, SOAP, Oracle 10g, Hibernate, UML Conception
Tools: Maven, JIRA, SoapUI, JMeter, Rational Rose
-
Orphanet - INSERM SC11
- Développeur
2005 - 2007
European web portal for information on rare diseases and orphan drugs
Team : 25 people
Mission:
- Developments of web softwares in PHP and JAVA
Skills: J2EE, PHP, Sybase.