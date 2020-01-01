Menu

Julien GUERIN

PARIS 5

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Chef d'équipe / Architecte Solutions

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2012 - 2013 Client: French Interior Ministry (Home Office) / ANTS (Agence Nationale des Titres Sécurisés)

    Project : Reworking of the Driving License Information System to comply with the European format.

    Project members : 120 people
    Team : 10 people

    Mission:
    - Supervision of the software implementation
    - Definition of the tasks assessments
    - Planning of the tasks
    - Risks evaluation
    - Code reviews
    - Participation in functional and technical meetings

    Skills: J2EE, Spring, Struts 2, Tiles, SOAP, Oracle 11g, Hibernate, SOA, UML Conception
    Tools: Archiva, Continuum, Jenkins, Sonar, MagicDraw

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Architecte Solutions

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2011 - 2012 Client: APEC

    Project : SaaS (Software as a Service) web software for skills assessment managment.

    Team : 5 to 10 people

    Mission:
    - Agile management (SCRUM method)
    - Supervision of the software implementation
    - Definition of the technical infrastructure and software architecture
    - Participation in technical workshops
    - Developments on the Open Source Framework XML Field
    - Implementation of REST services & pages.
    - In charge of software deployment (Puppet)

    Skills: J2EE, Spring, Struts 2, Tiles, JERSEY, XMLField, Mysql, Hibernate, JQuery, Deployment automation.
    Tools: Confluence, Jira, Jenkins, Sonar, Puppet

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Consultant

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2007 - 2011 Client: Head Office of Public Finance

    Project : Intranet web software for tax control analysis on french professional contributors.

    Team : 3 to 6 people

    Mission:
    - Developments on JAVA Frameworks
    - Implementation of SOAP services,
    - Implementation of high-level loading tests,
    - Programmer and tests team manager.

    Skills: J2EE, Struts 1, Tiles, SOAP, Oracle 10g, Hibernate, UML Conception
    Tools: Maven, JIRA, SoapUI, JMeter, Rational Rose

  • Orphanet - INSERM SC11 - Développeur

    2005 - 2007 European web portal for information on rare diseases and orphan drugs

    Team : 25 people

    Mission:
    - Developments of web softwares in PHP and JAVA

    Skills: J2EE, PHP, Sybase.

Formations

