Julien MAUC

Lindab SA - ASTRON Product (Luxembourg)
- Responsable Achats
2012 - maintenantCoordinating between suppliers, manufacturers, and other departments in contact with customers;
Identifying potential suppliers, visiting existing suppliers, and building and maintaining good relationships with them;
Negotiating contracts - checking the quality of service provided;
Conducting research to determine the best products and suppliers in terms of best value, delivery schedules and quality;
Forecasting price trends and their impact on future activities;
Meet the business needs and keeping a constant check on stock levels to maximize business efficiency;
Producing reports and statistics using computer software;
Evaluating proposals and making recommendations based on commercial and technical factors;
Supervising the work of other members of staff
Lindab SA - ASTRON product (Diekirch - Luxembourg)
- Acheteur
2006 - 2012Negotiate “long term” contracts (Strategic Procurement) and “short term” contracts with suppliers.
Price quotation for each and every product, price review: logistics, quality of the material and the service.
Price negotiation.
Price statistics (per supplier, per product, etc.).
Finding new products.
Finding new suppliers.
Overview and assist Purchasing and Supply Chain Dpt
Ursa Groupe Uralita (Saint-Avold / France)
- Acheteur - Approvisionneur
2002 - 2006
Amazone Machines Agricoles (Forbach - France)
- Assistant du responsable des achats et approvisionnements
1999 - 2002Société spécialisée dans la fabrication de machines agricoles pour l'entretien et la création d'espaces verts.
Préparation du BTS technico-commercial en alternance.