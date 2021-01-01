Menu

Julien MAUC

FORBACH

Entreprises

  • Lindab SA - ASTRON Product (Luxembourg) - Responsable Achats

    2012 - maintenant Coordinating between suppliers, manufacturers, and other departments in contact with customers;
    Identifying potential suppliers, visiting existing suppliers, and building and maintaining good relationships with them;
    Negotiating contracts - checking the quality of service provided;
    Conducting research to determine the best products and suppliers in terms of best value, delivery schedules and quality;
    Forecasting price trends and their impact on future activities;
    Meet the business needs and keeping a constant check on stock levels to maximize business efficiency;
    Producing reports and statistics using computer software;
    Evaluating proposals and making recommendations based on commercial and technical factors;
    Supervising the work of other members of staff

  • Lindab SA - ASTRON product (Diekirch - Luxembourg) - Acheteur

    2006 - 2012 Negotiate “long term” contracts (Strategic Procurement) and “short term” contracts with suppliers.
    Price quotation for each and every product, price review: logistics, quality of the material and the service.
    Price negotiation.
    Price statistics (per supplier, per product, etc.).
    Finding new products.
    Finding new suppliers.
    Overview and assist Purchasing and Supply Chain Dpt

  • Ursa Groupe Uralita (Saint-Avold / France) - Acheteur - Approvisionneur

    2002 - 2006

  • Amazone Machines Agricoles (Forbach - France) - Assistant du responsable des achats et approvisionnements

    1999 - 2002 Société spécialisée dans la fabrication de machines agricoles pour l'entretien et la création d'espaces verts.

    Préparation du BTS technico-commercial en alternance.

