Julien ZANNI

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Analytics
B2B
B2B marketing
B2C
E-commerce
Ecommerce
Marketing
Music
Music industry
Start up
Strategy
Web
Web Strategy

Entreprises

  • Evryone

    maintenant

  • Wasabi Analytics - Web Analyst Consultant

    Paris 2011 - maintenant *Web Analytics
    *Usability
    *Ecommerce

  • Orange Vallée | Paris, France - Marketing Manager Junior

    2010 - 2010 *Online Marketing Campaign.
    *Marketing Strategy Development
    *Competition Benchmarking
    *Analytics Reports
    *Website Back-Office Coordinator

    WorMee merged in July 2010 with Deezer, the french leading 'on-demand' music website.

  • Ping Pong Promotion | Paris, France - Maketing & Synchronization Manager

    2009 - 2009 Synchronization manager for the french market for one of the largest independant english label: Ninja Tune.

    *Pull Part: treat briefs to advertising and production agencies, make musical researches, clearing rights in close collaboration with the synchronization manager of the label in London, budgeting, drafting of contracts.

    *Push Part: B2B Digital Strategy implementation. Development of tools to communicate with advertisers / advertising agencies / production agencies (twitter, blog posterous, Spotify playlists) and highlight the music catalog. Visit presentations with advertising and production agencies and to present the catalog and services.

    *Business development for the French market.
    *Consolidation of commercial identity.
    *Strategic repositioning of services.

    Ping Pong is a music promotion agency that represents over 10 years of independent labels like Ninja Tune (Bonobo, Cinematic Orchestra, Amon Tobin ...) and has emerged Santigold, Birdy Nam Nam, Gonzales, Herbert or Gotan Project ...

  • Radio EvryOne | Evry, France - President

    2008 - 2009 EvryOne is France’s 2nd student radio run by team of 65 students.
    Broadcasting on 95.4FM and www.evryone.com
    It aims to make people discover unknow artists and to promote the local socio-cultural life. Main responsabilities :
    *Project management
    *Management team
    *Ensure the financial stability of the association
    *Artistic supervision.
    *Public relations

  • AIESEC | Concepcion, CHILE - Responsible of the Externals Relations

    2008 - 2008 AIESEC is the biggest international student organization. It trains students to become responsible leaders of tomorrow through different projects and its exchange program. Mission of three months.
    *Business development.
    *Managing a team of six persons.
    *Entirety of the mission in spanish.
    *High adaptability.

Formations

  • Institut National Des Télécommunications

    Evry maintenant

  • Asian Institute Of Technology (Bangkok)

    Bangkok 2010 - 2011 Majors in Technology Management & Strategy

    *Technology Management
    *Strategy
    *Project Management
    *Online Marketing
    *Innovation Marketing
    *New Product Development
    *CRM
    *Business Statistics

    **Google Online Marketing Challenge 2011 Participant

  • Telecom School Of Management (Paris)

    Paris 2007 - 2011 Telecom Ecole de Management share the same campus as the engeneering school Telecom SudParis. Engineers and managers students share facilities and courses, get involved in the same associations and lead projects together.

  • Institut National Des Télécommunications (Evry)

    Evry 2007 - 2011

