Julien ZANNI

2009 - 2009Synchronization manager for the french market for one of the largest independant english label: Ninja Tune.
*Pull Part: treat briefs to advertising and production agencies, make musical researches, clearing rights in close collaboration with the synchronization manager of the label in London, budgeting, drafting of contracts.
*Push Part: B2B Digital Strategy implementation. Development of tools to communicate with advertisers / advertising agencies / production agencies (twitter, blog posterous, Spotify playlists) and highlight the music catalog. Visit presentations with advertising and production agencies and to present the catalog and services.
*Business development for the French market.
*Consolidation of commercial identity.
*Strategic repositioning of services.
Ping Pong is a music promotion agency that represents over 10 years of independent labels like Ninja Tune (Bonobo, Cinematic Orchestra, Amon Tobin ...) and has emerged Santigold, Birdy Nam Nam, Gonzales, Herbert or Gotan Project ...
Radio EvryOne | Evry, France
- President
2008 - 2009EvryOne is France’s 2nd student radio run by team of 65 students.
Broadcasting on 95.4FM and www.evryone.com
It aims to make people discover unknow artists and to promote the local socio-cultural life. Main responsabilities :
*Project management
*Management team
*Ensure the financial stability of the association
*Artistic supervision.
*Public relations
AIESEC | Concepcion, CHILE
- Responsible of the Externals Relations
2008 - 2008AIESEC is the biggest international student organization. It trains students to become responsible leaders of tomorrow through different projects and its exchange program. Mission of three months.
*Business development.
*Managing a team of six persons.
*Entirety of the mission in spanish.
*High adaptability.
Paris2007 - 2011Telecom Ecole de Management share the same campus as the engeneering school Telecom SudParis. Engineers and managers students share facilities and courses, get involved in the same associations and lead projects together.