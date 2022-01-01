Menu

Juliette MARLARD

Puteaux

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HR Path - Consultante RH Paie SIRH

    Puteaux 2018 - maintenant

  • HR Path - Consultante paie

    Puteaux 2016 - 2018

  • Leroy Merlin - Gestionnaire RH apprentissage

    Lezennes 2014 - 2016

  • Leroy Merlin - Apprentie Gestionnaire du Personnel

    Lezennes 2011 - 2014

Formations

  • IAE

    Lille 2014 - 2016 Master MSG RH

  • IUT 'A' Lille 1

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2013 - 2014 Licence Pro Management des Organisation option Collaborateur Social et Paie

  • IUT 'A' Lille 1

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2011 - 2013 DUT GEA option RH

Réseau