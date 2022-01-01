Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Juliette MARLARD
Ajouter
Juliette MARLARD
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HR Path
- Consultante RH Paie SIRH
Puteaux
2018 - maintenant
HR Path
- Consultante paie
Puteaux
2016 - 2018
Leroy Merlin
- Gestionnaire RH apprentissage
Lezennes
2014 - 2016
Leroy Merlin
- Apprentie Gestionnaire du Personnel
Lezennes
2011 - 2014
Formations
IAE
Lille
2014 - 2016
Master MSG RH
IUT 'A' Lille 1
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2013 - 2014
Licence Pro Management des Organisation option Collaborateur Social et Paie
IUT 'A' Lille 1
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2011 - 2013
DUT GEA option RH
Réseau
Anne-Sophie BERTEAU
Aurélie CORREIA
Claire POCHET
Elodie RYCKEBOER
Evie FARGOT
Floranne LARGILLIÈRE
Justine WEPIERRE
Mélanie FILIPE
Thomas DIVERT
Vincent PAVIA